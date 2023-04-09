Tesla to build Shanghai factory to make Megapack batteries - Xinhua

World
2023-04-09 | 07:06
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Tesla to build Shanghai factory to make Megapack batteries - Xinhua
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
1min
Tesla to build Shanghai factory to make Megapack batteries - Xinhua

Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) will build a factory in Shanghai to make the Megapack energy storage product, Chinese state media outlet Xinhua reported on Sunday.

Elon Musk's automaker will break ground on the plant in the third quarter and start production in the second quarter of 2024, Xinhua reported from a signing ceremony in Shanghai.

Complementing a huge existing Shanghai plant making electric vehicles, the new factory will initially produce 10,000 Megapack units a year, equal to around 40 gigawatt hours of energy storage, to be sold globally, Xinhua said.

Megapacks are Tesla's lithium-ion batteries, used for battery-storage power stations.

Tesla generates most of its money from its electric car business, but Musk has committed to grow its solar energy and battery business to roughly the same size.

Tesla has a factory producing Megapacks in Lathrop, California, capable of manufacturing 10,000 Megapacks per year.

The company began producing Model 3 cars in Shanghai in 2019 and now is capable of producing 22,000 units of cars per week.

Reuters 
 

World

Tesla

Vehicle

Shanghai

Factory

Megapack

Batteries

Xinhua

Pope Francis calls for unity and stability in Lebanon during Easter Sunday Mass
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-04-06

Tesla more than tripled its Austin gigafactory workforce in 2022

LBCI
World
2023-03-05

Tesla recalls 3,470 Model Y vehicles over loose bolts

LBCI
Variety
2023-01-13

Tesla plans $770M expansion at Texas factory

LBCI
Variety
2023-04-08

Tesla hit with class action lawsuit over alleged privacy intrusion

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
06:37

Pope Francis calls for unity and stability in Lebanon during Easter Sunday Mass

LBCI
World
06:11

Chinese fishing crews navigate troubled waters as tensions with Taiwan flare

LBCI
World
05:55

Foxconn plans $800 mln investment in southern Taiwan

LBCI
World
05:22

UK PM Sunak to meet President Biden in Northern Ireland

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:24

Lebanese officials fail to deliver on IMF preliminary deal

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-08

$20 million wasted on incomplete Olympic swimming pool in Lebanon

LBCI
Variety
2023-04-07

Lebanese olive oil brand Darmmess wins gold medal in a global competition in New York

LBCI
World
2023-01-12

Three Lebanese-Americans sworn into US House of Representatives

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app