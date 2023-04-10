Thai c.bank sees policy focus on stability, maintains 2023 GDP forecast

World
2023-04-10 | 02:14
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Thai c.bank sees policy focus on stability, maintains 2023 GDP forecast
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
1min
Thai c.bank sees policy focus on stability, maintains 2023 GDP forecast

Thailand's economy is expected to grow 3.6% this year, Bank of Thailand (BOT) governor Sethaput Suthiwartnarueput said on Monday, adding that fiscal a monetary policy should prioritize stability rather than economic stimulus.

"The economy is resilient and is able to withstand multiple shocks," Sethaput told TV channel JKN-CNBC. The economy grew 2.6% last year.

The BOT last month raised interest rates a quarter a percentage point to 1.75%.

The BOT has raised its key rate by a total of 125 basis points since August, less aggressive than many of its regional peers.

"Policy normalization will continue, but we will be cautious and monitor the situation," Sethaput said.

The central bank has the tools to support the financial system in the event of any problems, he said.

When asked about policies being proposed by political parties ahead of elections in May, he said economic stimulus was not necessary at the moment.

"Fiscal and monetary policy needs to be normalized and prioritize stability … markets are ready to punish policies that don't make sense, that upset stability," he said.

Thailand will hold elections next month, with many parties promising handouts and giveaways, from cash transfers to raising the minimum wage.

 

World

Thailand

Bank

Policy

Focus

Stability

Maintain

GDP

Forecast

LBCI Next
South Korea to discuss 'issues raised' from leaked documents with US
Japan eyes AI adoption as OpenAI CEO visits PM Kishida, talks up local expansion
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-03-30

Euro, dollar steady as bank fears recede, inflation in focus

LBCI
Middle East
2023-03-29

Turkish central bank governor: policy framework has power to lower inflation

LBCI
Middle East
2023-03-23

Turkey's cenbank holds rate at 8.5 percent, to maintain support

LBCI
World
2023-03-22

Fed in spotlight as US authorities focus on stability, First Republic

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
04:42

Gold slides 1% after US jobs data raises rate hike bets

LBCI
World
04:41

World Bank, IMF spring meetings to get underway in complex economic environment

LBCI
World
04:37

Japan says scrambled jets because of China aircraft carrier

LBCI
World
04:33

Auto, realty stocks power Indian shares ahead of March quarter earnings

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
04:21

Fifth victim found after French Alps avalanche

LBCI
World
2023-04-04

One killed in train accident near The Hague, 30 injured

LBCI
Middle East
02:43

UAE's e& takes $400 mln majority stake in ride-hailer Careem's Super App

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-02-13

IMF Managing Director discusses Arab economy during Fiscal Forum in Dubai

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:24

Lebanese officials fail to deliver on IMF preliminary deal

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:50

New hope for Yemen: Yemeni government meets Houthis for talks in Oman

LBCI
World
06:37

Pope Francis calls for unity and stability in Lebanon during Easter Sunday Mass

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:31

MP Ibrahim Mneimneh: Change MPs call for reformist president in Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East
07:49

Iran to send delegation to Saudi Arabia for embassy reopening - ISNA

LBCI
Middle East
10:27

Kuwait PM appoints finance minister in cabinet reshuffle

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:35

Lebanese municipal elections could face delays due to missing presidential signature on decree

LBCI
Middle East
05:24

Thousands join Israeli judicial protests in shadow of attacks

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app