South Korea's Yoon calls strategy meeting to boost chip, battery sectors

2023-04-10 | 03:28
South Korea's Yoon calls strategy meeting to boost chip, battery sectors

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol ordered on Monday a national strategy meeting to boost the competitiveness of the country's rechargeable battery and semiconductor sectors, a presidential spokesperson said.

The spokesperson did not provide further details, but the comment came a day before the country's central bank is widely expected to leave the interest rates steady for a second consecutive meeting on Tuesday to support the slowing economy.

South Korea's economy, heavily dependent on trade and chip exports, has been decelerating in the face of a weakening global economy and still-sluggish demand from neighboring China. Local consumers are also holding back on spending after interest rate rises.

South Korean battery and chip shares rallied in early trade on Monday. LG Energy Solution (373220.KS) shares were up 2.76% as of 2:36 p.m. (0536 GMT) compared to the wider KOSPI's 0.94% rise, while SK Hynix (000660.KS) shares saw a 2.58% jump.

 
 

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
09:40

Lebanon struggles to unify exchange rates: Banque Du Liban's efforts fall short of IMF's conditions

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:43

Countdown to municipal elections: Will funding and logistical obstacles be overcome?

LBCI
Press Highlights
04:02

In Lebanon, families need LBP 40 million per month for a decent living: report

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:50

New hope for Yemen: Yemeni government meets Houthis for talks in Oman

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:35

Lebanese municipal elections could face delays due to missing presidential signature on decree

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:31

MP Ibrahim Mneimneh: Change MPs call for reformist president in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:02

Environment Minister discusses initiative to collect compensation for 2006's Israeli bombing of fuel tanks

LBCI
Middle East
04:51

Israel says signs $400 mln deal to sell Greece anti-tank missiles

