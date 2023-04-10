Chinese AI firm SenseTime unveils chatbot "SenseChat"

2023-04-10 | 04:25
Chinese AI firm SenseTime unveils chatbot &quot;SenseChat&quot;
Chinese AI firm SenseTime unveils chatbot "SenseChat"

China's SenseTime (0020.HK) on Monday unveiled an artificial intelligence (AI) powered chatbot called "SenseChat", which it demonstrated performing tasks such as writing an email and a children's story upon being prompted.

SenseChat is based off the company's big AI model SenseNova, said its CEO and co-founder Xu Li.

 
 

