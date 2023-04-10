News
Chinese AI firm SenseTime unveils chatbot "SenseChat"
World
2023-04-10 | 04:25
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Chinese AI firm SenseTime unveils chatbot "SenseChat"
China's SenseTime (0020.HK) on Monday unveiled an artificial intelligence (AI) powered chatbot called "SenseChat", which it demonstrated performing tasks such as writing an email and a children's story upon being prompted.
SenseChat is based off the company's big AI model SenseNova, said its CEO and co-founder Xu Li.
Reuters
World
Chinese
AI
Firm
SenseTime
Unveil
Chatbot
SenseChat
China
