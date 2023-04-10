News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
26
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
Metn
28
o
Keserwan
28
o
North
26
o
South
27
o
Bekaa
23
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Al Arbaji
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
26
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
Metn
28
o
Keserwan
28
o
North
26
o
South
27
o
Bekaa
23
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Auto, realty stocks power Indian shares ahead of March quarter earnings
World
2023-04-10 | 04:33
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Auto, realty stocks power Indian shares ahead of March quarter earnings
Indian shares advanced on Monday, aided by auto and realty stocks following strong quarterly business updates, but rising odds of a U.S. Federal Reserve rate hike in May capped gains.
The Nifty 50 (.NSEI) rose 0.28% at 17,647.70, as of 9:51 a.m. IST, while the S&P BSE Sensex (.BSESN) rose 0.24% to 59,975.11.
The Nifty and the Sensex have risen nearly 4% over the past five sessions. Investors now await the corporate earnings for the quarter-ended March, scheduled to begin this week.
Ten of the 13 major sectorial indexes advanced, with auto stocks (.NIFTYAUTO) rising over 1%.
Tata Motors (TAMO.NS) surged 8% and was the top gainer in the Nifty, after several brokerages reiterated a "buy" rating and maintained positive view of the company after its business update for the March quarter. Tata Motors said JLR sales rose in Q4 as chip supply recovered.
Realty stocks (.NIFTYREAL) jumped over 2%. Sobha (SOBH.NS) climbed nearly 4% after its Q4 business update showed that quarterly sales rose to record high 14.63 billion rupees ($178.8 million).
"The market has been on an upward bias," said Prashanth Tapse, senior vice president (research) at Mehta Equities, adding that healthy foreign institutional investors' buying over the last few sessions and economic data have fuelled optimism.
FIIs have remained net buyers in each of the last six sessions, adding 47.39 billion rupees worth of equities over the period.
Wall Street equities rose on Thursday in a truncated week, ahead of U.S. jobs data, which was released on Friday.
The data indicated that the labor market remained tight in March, but was largely in line with expectations and increased the probability of a Fed rate hike in May.
The market is pricing in 68.3% chance of a 25 basis point rate hike in May, up from 49.2% on Thursday, according to CME's FedWatch Tool.
World
Auto
Vehicle
Stocks
Power
Indian
Shares
India
Next
Japan says scrambled jets because of China aircraft carrier
China jails two prominent human rights lawyers for over ten years
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-04-03
Indian shares marginally up; inflation concerns cap gains
World
2023-04-03
Indian shares marginally up; inflation concerns cap gains
0
World
2023-03-22
Indian shares end higher ahead of key Fed rate decision
World
2023-03-22
Indian shares end higher ahead of key Fed rate decision
0
World
2023-02-28
Indian shares post worst losing streak in four years
World
2023-02-28
Indian shares post worst losing streak in four years
0
World
2023-02-27
Rate fears weigh on Indian shares; IT, metals lead losses
World
2023-02-27
Rate fears weigh on Indian shares; IT, metals lead losses
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World
10:29
Multiple casualties reported in shooting in downtown Louisville
World
10:29
Multiple casualties reported in shooting in downtown Louisville
0
World
09:23
Indonesia to propose limited free trade deal with US on critical minerals
World
09:23
Indonesia to propose limited free trade deal with US on critical minerals
0
World
09:19
US money market funds see fourth weekly inflow in a row
World
09:19
US money market funds see fourth weekly inflow in a row
0
World
09:09
Global money market funds witness inflows for sixth straight week
World
09:09
Global money market funds witness inflows for sixth straight week
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
04:02
In Lebanon, families need LBP 40 million per month for a decent living: report
Press Highlights
04:02
In Lebanon, families need LBP 40 million per month for a decent living: report
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-04
Over 10,000 additional Lebanese families to receive aid as ministry extends 'Aman'
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-04
Over 10,000 additional Lebanese families to receive aid as ministry extends 'Aman'
0
Variety
2023-01-12
Lebanese driver Tani Hanna wins in Abu Dhabi
Variety
2023-01-12
Lebanese driver Tani Hanna wins in Abu Dhabi
0
Variety
2023-01-05
Hariri and Mikati among 5 richest Arab families of 2022
Variety
2023-01-05
Hariri and Mikati among 5 richest Arab families of 2022
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon Economy
09:40
Lebanon struggles to unify exchange rates: Banque Du Liban's efforts fall short of IMF's conditions
Lebanon Economy
09:40
Lebanon struggles to unify exchange rates: Banque Du Liban's efforts fall short of IMF's conditions
2
News Bulletin Reports
09:43
Countdown to municipal elections: Will funding and logistical obstacles be overcome?
News Bulletin Reports
09:43
Countdown to municipal elections: Will funding and logistical obstacles be overcome?
3
Press Highlights
04:02
In Lebanon, families need LBP 40 million per month for a decent living: report
Press Highlights
04:02
In Lebanon, families need LBP 40 million per month for a decent living: report
4
News Bulletin Reports
10:50
New hope for Yemen: Yemeni government meets Houthis for talks in Oman
News Bulletin Reports
10:50
New hope for Yemen: Yemeni government meets Houthis for talks in Oman
5
Lebanon News
01:35
Lebanese municipal elections could face delays due to missing presidential signature on decree
Lebanon News
01:35
Lebanese municipal elections could face delays due to missing presidential signature on decree
6
Press Highlights
00:31
MP Ibrahim Mneimneh: Change MPs call for reformist president in Lebanon
Press Highlights
00:31
MP Ibrahim Mneimneh: Change MPs call for reformist president in Lebanon
7
Lebanon News
06:02
Environment Minister discusses initiative to collect compensation for 2006's Israeli bombing of fuel tanks
Lebanon News
06:02
Environment Minister discusses initiative to collect compensation for 2006's Israeli bombing of fuel tanks
8
Middle East
04:51
Israel says signs $400 mln deal to sell Greece anti-tank missiles
Middle East
04:51
Israel says signs $400 mln deal to sell Greece anti-tank missiles
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store