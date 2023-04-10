India likely to get "below normal" monsoon rains in 2023 - Skymet

World
2023-04-10 | 05:54
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
India likely to get &quot;below normal&quot; monsoon rains in 2023 - Skymet
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
India likely to get "below normal" monsoon rains in 2023 - Skymet

India is likely to get "below normal" monsoon rains in 2023 with an increasing likelihood of El-Nino, which typically brings dry weather to Asia, private weather forecasting agency Skymet said on Monday.

"Likelihood of El Nino is increasing and its probability to become a dominant category during the monsoon is growing large. El Nino return may presage a weaker monsoon," Jatin Singh, managing director, Skymet said in a statement.

Monsoon rains in India are expected to be 94% of the long-term average, said Skymet, retaining its previous view of sub-par monsoon.

New Delhi defines average, or normal, rainfall as between 96% and 104% of a 50-year average of 88 centimeters (35 inches) for the four-month season beginning June.

The state-run India Meteorological Department is expected to announce its annual monsoon forecast soon.

Nearly half of India's farmland, which has no irrigation cover, depends on annual June-September rains to grow crops such as rice, corn, cane, cotton and soybeans.

Skymet expects northern and central parts of the country to be at risk of being rain deficit.

Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, known as the agriculture bowl of North India, are likely to observe less than normal rains during the 2nd half of the season, the weather forecaster said.

Meanwhile, unseasonal rains and hailstorms have damaged ripening, winter-planted crops such as wheat in India's fertile northern, central and western plains, exposing thousands of farmers to losses and raising the risk of further food price inflation.

Reuters 
 

World

India

Indian

Skymet

Business

Environment

LBCI Next
Philippines tells China sites for US military pact not for 'offensive action'
Futures muted after jobs data raises odds of more rate hikes
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
04:33

Auto, realty stocks power Indian shares ahead of March quarter earnings

LBCI
World
2023-04-08

Ukrainian deputy foreign minister due to seek Indian aid – report

LBCI
World
2023-04-05

Five arrested over human sacrifice at Indian temple

LBCI
World
2023-04-03

Indian shares marginally up; inflation concerns cap gains

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
10:29

Multiple casualties reported in shooting in downtown Louisville

LBCI
World
09:23

Indonesia to propose limited free trade deal with US on critical minerals

LBCI
World
09:19

US money market funds see fourth weekly inflow in a row

LBCI
World
09:09

Global money market funds witness inflows for sixth straight week

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-03-03

Strike, protests in Greece as anger grows over train crash

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-04-04

US sanctions Lebanese brothers Raymond & Teddy Rahme for "corruption and undermining democracy"

LBCI
Variety
2023-04-05

Hype grows for SpaceX’s Starship orbital flight test, but barriers remain

LBCI
Middle East
2023-04-06

US calls for de-escalation amid rising tensions in Lebanon, Jerusalem, and Gaza; Israel prepares for retaliation

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
09:40

Lebanon struggles to unify exchange rates: Banque Du Liban's efforts fall short of IMF's conditions

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:43

Countdown to municipal elections: Will funding and logistical obstacles be overcome?

LBCI
Press Highlights
04:02

In Lebanon, families need LBP 40 million per month for a decent living: report

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:50

New hope for Yemen: Yemeni government meets Houthis for talks in Oman

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:35

Lebanese municipal elections could face delays due to missing presidential signature on decree

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:31

MP Ibrahim Mneimneh: Change MPs call for reformist president in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:02

Environment Minister discusses initiative to collect compensation for 2006's Israeli bombing of fuel tanks

LBCI
Middle East
04:51

Israel says signs $400 mln deal to sell Greece anti-tank missiles

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app