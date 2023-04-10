Wall Street bank earnings under pressure after crisis

World
2023-04-10 | 06:05
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Wall Street bank earnings under pressure after crisis
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
Wall Street bank earnings under pressure after crisis

Most Wall Street banks are likely to report lower quarterly earnings and face a dour outlook for the rest of the year, with last month's regional banking crisis and a slowing economy expected to hurt profitability.

Earnings per share for the six biggest US banks are expected to be down about 10% from a year earlier, analyst estimates from Refinitiv I/B/E/S show. Banks start reporting results on April 14.

Access to cheap deposits, which swelled for bigger banks as savers fled smaller lenders in the wake of Silicon Valley Bank's collapse last month, likely boosted net interest income for the largest banks, analysts said.

JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N), the largest US bank, is likely to come out ahead of the pack as its net interest margin - interest earned on loans versus interest paid to depositors - was higher than some of its peers, analysts said.

The bank is expected to report a 30% rise in EPS, buoyed by an almost 36% increase in net interest income, according the Refinitiv I/B/E/S estimates and Reuters calculations.

However, tighter financial conditions and a slowing economy mean banks face the prospect of tepid loan growth and souring credit, forcing them to add to provisions against potential losses.

"We expect a challenging earnings season for the banks," said David Chiaverini, banking analyst at Wedbush Securities, in a note.

He said bank managements will become more defensive, implementing liquidity measures that could lead to downward revisions for net interest income.

Profits are also likely to be hit by another dry spell for deals and capital markets activity, and some analysts are predicting a slowdown in trading revenue as well. These trends would especially hit investment banking powerhouses like Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS. N) and Morgan Stanley (MS. N).

Trading income, a silver lining in the previous quarters, could suffer from lower equities trading in the first quarter versus a year earlier, partially offset by strength in fixed-income, currencies and commodities (FICC), analysts said.

Goldman's earnings per share could fall by a fifth, hurt by investment banking woes, after a bigger-than-expected 69% drop in fourth-quarter profit, hurt by wealth management revenue and consumer business losses.

The six banks declined to comment on upcoming results and forecasts.

The S&P 500 bank index (. SPXBK) is down 14% year-to-date.

As interest rates rise, banks make more money on borrowers' interest payments than they pay out to depositors.

Net interest income for the six biggest US banks are expected to be up about 30% from a year earlier, according to analyst estimates from Refinitiv I/B/E/S.

However, gains from interest payments may be offset by bad loans.

"There will still be incremental increases in provisions coming in this year," particularly for commercial real estate and potentially consumer credit cards, said Ana Arsov, head of the North American banking team at rating agency Moody's Investors Service.

She expects a lending slowdown in areas such as commercial and industrials, autos and mortgages.

Investors will scrutinize balance sheets to determine which lenders attracted or lost deposits during the March banking crisis, while assessing its impact on lending and the US economy.

The results will give a snapshot of how readily lenders can fund operations and whether they have enough cushion to handle shocks.

"The fears over bank capital and liquidity levels are likely to persist for at least the next few months because of the recent stresses," Gennadiy Goldberg, US interest rate strategist at TD Securities, said in an interview.
 
 

World

Wall Street

Bank

Earnings

Pressure

Crisis

Economy

Income

LBCI Next
Sunak, Biden to mark 25 years since N.Irish peace deal
China's car sales stay flat in March amid price war
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-03-17

Wall Street falls on banking crisis worries

LBCI
World
2023-04-04

Banking crisis shows need for 'conservative' payouts -EU banking watchdog

LBCI
World
2023-04-03

Banks too reluctant to tap cash buffers in a crisis, Bank of England says

LBCI
World
2023-03-27

Oil gains some ground as investors assess banking crisis, Russia

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
10:29

Multiple casualties reported in shooting in downtown Louisville

LBCI
World
09:23

Indonesia to propose limited free trade deal with US on critical minerals

LBCI
World
09:19

US money market funds see fourth weekly inflow in a row

LBCI
World
09:09

Global money market funds witness inflows for sixth straight week

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-03-03

Strike, protests in Greece as anger grows over train crash

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-04-04

US sanctions Lebanese brothers Raymond & Teddy Rahme for "corruption and undermining democracy"

LBCI
Variety
2023-04-05

Hype grows for SpaceX’s Starship orbital flight test, but barriers remain

LBCI
Middle East
2023-04-06

US calls for de-escalation amid rising tensions in Lebanon, Jerusalem, and Gaza; Israel prepares for retaliation

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
09:40

Lebanon struggles to unify exchange rates: Banque Du Liban's efforts fall short of IMF's conditions

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:43

Countdown to municipal elections: Will funding and logistical obstacles be overcome?

LBCI
Press Highlights
04:02

In Lebanon, families need LBP 40 million per month for a decent living: report

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:50

New hope for Yemen: Yemeni government meets Houthis for talks in Oman

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:35

Lebanese municipal elections could face delays due to missing presidential signature on decree

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:31

MP Ibrahim Mneimneh: Change MPs call for reformist president in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:02

Environment Minister discusses initiative to collect compensation for 2006's Israeli bombing of fuel tanks

LBCI
Middle East
04:51

Israel says signs $400 mln deal to sell Greece anti-tank missiles

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app