News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
26
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
Metn
28
o
Keserwan
28
o
North
26
o
South
27
o
Bekaa
23
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Al Arbaji
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
26
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
Metn
28
o
Keserwan
28
o
North
26
o
South
27
o
Bekaa
23
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Canada's budget measures brighten funding prospects for critical miners
World
2023-04-10 | 06:22
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Canada's budget measures brighten funding prospects for critical miners
Canada's move to expand the investment tax credit for mining companies to align it with policies in the United States is accelerating funding talks for critical miners, company executives told Reuters.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government proposed a 30% investment tax credit for expenses related to the exploration of critical minerals in the latest budget announced last month. This incentive also covers investors planning to buy shares in certain critical mining companies such as those in the exploration of lithium brine.
Company executives say the new measures would help bring in new equity investors who stayed away from the mining sector due to volatile capital market conditions. An early-stage exploration project typically needs between C$10 million ($7.4 million) to C$25 million, according to industry estimates.
"These provisions are going to be of huge help to attract investments," said Mark Selby, CEO of Canada Nickel Company Inc. (CNC.V).
Since the budget announcement, Selby said Canada Nickel's ongoing discussions for a potential partnership with an unidentified Korean battery maker have accelerated thanks to the specific measures. The TSX Venture Metals and Mining Index is up 4% (. GSPJX151040) since the budget, compared with a 2.7% rise in the broader market (. GSPTSE).
Canada is trying to match the incentives announced by the United States under the Inflation Reduction Act which offers a combination of tax credits and government loans worth $40 billion to support critical mineral projects.
Canada is home to half of the world's mining companies and is seen as a premium destination for junior miners to raise capital, according to The Toronto Stock Exchange.
Chris Doornbos, CEO of Alberta-based E3 Lithium (ETL.V), said the government's proposals open up a whole new funding option for junior miners in Canada that was not available before. E3 Lithium is working on the exploration of lithium from brines in Calgary.
"So you actually get better value for the money (raised through flow-through shares) and now there's more of that which is available," Doornbos said.
The flow-through shares are a specific feature in the Canadian capital market, where listed mining companies raise equity at a higher price from investors for exploration projects, and investors in turn claim tax rebates. This helps attract investments in risky exploration projects, company executives say.
Several junior mining companies in western Canada are optimistic about the fund raising prospects and are in talks with banks for financing, Doornbos added.
"At Litus we are excited about how this initiative will further ignite the strategic battery metals sector," said Ghada Nafie, CEO and Co-Founder of Litus, a Calgary-based company working on a technology to extract lithium.
TSX, Canada's biggest stock exchange operator, sees the new budget proposals as "very positive" for the mining sector but warned that broader economic uncertainty and geo-political risks are dominating investor sentiment, Dean Mcpherson, the Head Global Mining, TSX told Reuters.
Still, the mining industry has a reason to cheer.
"These measures do level the playing and put us in a stronger position," said Pierre Gratton, CEO of the Mining Association of Canada.
($1 = 1.3488 Canadian dollars)
Reuters
World
Canada
Budget
Measures
Brighten
Funding
Prospects
Critical
Miners
Next
Chinese firms working on ChatGPT-style technology
Russia jails two for protest against military mobilization
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-03-20
IPC CEO urges Canada to offer more funding to build carbon capture
World
2023-03-20
IPC CEO urges Canada to offer more funding to build carbon capture
0
News Bulletin Reports
09:43
Countdown to municipal elections: Will funding and logistical obstacles be overcome?
News Bulletin Reports
09:43
Countdown to municipal elections: Will funding and logistical obstacles be overcome?
0
World
09:23
Indonesia to propose limited free trade deal with US on critical minerals
World
09:23
Indonesia to propose limited free trade deal with US on critical minerals
0
World
02:48
Indonesia to propose limited free trade deal with US on critical minerals
World
02:48
Indonesia to propose limited free trade deal with US on critical minerals
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World
10:29
Multiple casualties reported in shooting in downtown Louisville
World
10:29
Multiple casualties reported in shooting in downtown Louisville
0
World
09:23
Indonesia to propose limited free trade deal with US on critical minerals
World
09:23
Indonesia to propose limited free trade deal with US on critical minerals
0
World
09:19
US money market funds see fourth weekly inflow in a row
World
09:19
US money market funds see fourth weekly inflow in a row
0
World
09:09
Global money market funds witness inflows for sixth straight week
World
09:09
Global money market funds witness inflows for sixth straight week
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-07
Here are the major earthquakes that shaped Lebanon's history
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-07
Here are the major earthquakes that shaped Lebanon's history
0
World
2023-03-02
US regulators rejected Elon Musk’s bid to test brain chips in humans, citing safety risks
World
2023-03-02
US regulators rejected Elon Musk’s bid to test brain chips in humans, citing safety risks
0
Variety
2023-03-10
UK closes ‘Jedi Blue’ antitrust collusion case against Google and Meta
Variety
2023-03-10
UK closes ‘Jedi Blue’ antitrust collusion case against Google and Meta
0
Lebanon News
2023-04-05
Coalition to Defend Freedom of Expression calls on authorities to respect freedom of press
Lebanon News
2023-04-05
Coalition to Defend Freedom of Expression calls on authorities to respect freedom of press
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon Economy
09:40
Lebanon struggles to unify exchange rates: Banque Du Liban's efforts fall short of IMF's conditions
Lebanon Economy
09:40
Lebanon struggles to unify exchange rates: Banque Du Liban's efforts fall short of IMF's conditions
2
News Bulletin Reports
09:43
Countdown to municipal elections: Will funding and logistical obstacles be overcome?
News Bulletin Reports
09:43
Countdown to municipal elections: Will funding and logistical obstacles be overcome?
3
Press Highlights
04:02
In Lebanon, families need LBP 40 million per month for a decent living: report
Press Highlights
04:02
In Lebanon, families need LBP 40 million per month for a decent living: report
4
News Bulletin Reports
10:50
New hope for Yemen: Yemeni government meets Houthis for talks in Oman
News Bulletin Reports
10:50
New hope for Yemen: Yemeni government meets Houthis for talks in Oman
5
Lebanon News
01:35
Lebanese municipal elections could face delays due to missing presidential signature on decree
Lebanon News
01:35
Lebanese municipal elections could face delays due to missing presidential signature on decree
6
Press Highlights
00:31
MP Ibrahim Mneimneh: Change MPs call for reformist president in Lebanon
Press Highlights
00:31
MP Ibrahim Mneimneh: Change MPs call for reformist president in Lebanon
7
Lebanon News
06:02
Environment Minister discusses initiative to collect compensation for 2006's Israeli bombing of fuel tanks
Lebanon News
06:02
Environment Minister discusses initiative to collect compensation for 2006's Israeli bombing of fuel tanks
8
Middle East
04:51
Israel says signs $400 mln deal to sell Greece anti-tank missiles
Middle East
04:51
Israel says signs $400 mln deal to sell Greece anti-tank missiles
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store