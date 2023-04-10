News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
26
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
Metn
28
o
Keserwan
28
o
North
26
o
South
27
o
Bekaa
23
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Al Arbaji
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
26
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
Metn
28
o
Keserwan
28
o
North
26
o
South
27
o
Bekaa
23
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Kremlin, asked if Russia behind US intelligence leaks, says Moscow is always blamed for everything
World
2023-04-10 | 06:45
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Kremlin, asked if Russia behind US intelligence leaks, says Moscow is always blamed for everything
The Kremlin said on Monday that there was a general tendency to always blame Russia for everything when asked about accusations that Moscow may have been behind a leak of U.S. intelligence documents about a number of countries including Ukraine.
The U.S. national security community is grappling with fallout from the release of dozens of secret documents, including the impact on sensitive information-sharing within the government and ties with other countries, two U.S. officials have said.
The documents, the authenticity of which Reuters has not independently verified, include information about the war in Ukraine, including losses for both sides and other details.
Some national security experts and U.S. officials say they suspect that the leaker could be American, given the breadth of topics covered by the documents, but they do not rule out pro-Russian actors.
A former CIA officer has said it is highly likely that Moscow orchestrated the leak in order to sow confusion and potential divisions between Washington and its allies.
When asked about allegations that Russia may have been responsible, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters:
"I cannot comment on this in any way. You and I know that there is in fact a tendency to always blame everything on Russia. It is, in general, a disease."
Asked about the idea that Washington had spied on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, Peskov, who called the leaks "quite interesting", said that could not be ruled out.
"But the fact that the United States has been spying on various heads of state, especially in European capitals, for a long time now, has come up repeatedly, causing various scandalous situations," he said.
Reuters
World
Kremlin
Russia
US
Intelligence
Next
Bangladeshi cleric among four held for stoning woman over affair
Nashville-area board may send expelled Tennessee lawmaker back to statehouse
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-03-14
Kremlin: No risk to Russia from failure of SVB bank in US
World
2023-03-14
Kremlin: No risk to Russia from failure of SVB bank in US
0
World
2023-03-01
Kremlin says it doesn't believe Ukrainian denial of attacks on Russia
World
2023-03-01
Kremlin says it doesn't believe Ukrainian denial of attacks on Russia
0
Variety
08:47
Twitter is now resurfacing official Russian accounts in search results
Variety
08:47
Twitter is now resurfacing official Russian accounts in search results
0
World
06:14
Russia jails two for protest against military mobilization
World
06:14
Russia jails two for protest against military mobilization
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World
10:29
Multiple casualties reported in shooting in downtown Louisville
World
10:29
Multiple casualties reported in shooting in downtown Louisville
0
World
09:23
Indonesia to propose limited free trade deal with US on critical minerals
World
09:23
Indonesia to propose limited free trade deal with US on critical minerals
0
World
09:19
US money market funds see fourth weekly inflow in a row
World
09:19
US money market funds see fourth weekly inflow in a row
0
World
09:09
Global money market funds witness inflows for sixth straight week
World
09:09
Global money market funds witness inflows for sixth straight week
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-07
Here are the major earthquakes that shaped Lebanon's history
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-07
Here are the major earthquakes that shaped Lebanon's history
0
World
2023-03-02
US regulators rejected Elon Musk’s bid to test brain chips in humans, citing safety risks
World
2023-03-02
US regulators rejected Elon Musk’s bid to test brain chips in humans, citing safety risks
0
Variety
2023-03-10
UK closes ‘Jedi Blue’ antitrust collusion case against Google and Meta
Variety
2023-03-10
UK closes ‘Jedi Blue’ antitrust collusion case against Google and Meta
0
Lebanon News
2023-04-05
Coalition to Defend Freedom of Expression calls on authorities to respect freedom of press
Lebanon News
2023-04-05
Coalition to Defend Freedom of Expression calls on authorities to respect freedom of press
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon Economy
09:40
Lebanon struggles to unify exchange rates: Banque Du Liban's efforts fall short of IMF's conditions
Lebanon Economy
09:40
Lebanon struggles to unify exchange rates: Banque Du Liban's efforts fall short of IMF's conditions
2
News Bulletin Reports
09:43
Countdown to municipal elections: Will funding and logistical obstacles be overcome?
News Bulletin Reports
09:43
Countdown to municipal elections: Will funding and logistical obstacles be overcome?
3
Press Highlights
04:02
In Lebanon, families need LBP 40 million per month for a decent living: report
Press Highlights
04:02
In Lebanon, families need LBP 40 million per month for a decent living: report
4
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-09
New hope for Yemen: Yemeni government meets Houthis for talks in Oman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-09
New hope for Yemen: Yemeni government meets Houthis for talks in Oman
5
Lebanon News
01:35
Lebanese municipal elections could face delays due to missing presidential signature on decree
Lebanon News
01:35
Lebanese municipal elections could face delays due to missing presidential signature on decree
6
Press Highlights
00:31
MP Ibrahim Mneimneh: Change MPs call for reformist president in Lebanon
Press Highlights
00:31
MP Ibrahim Mneimneh: Change MPs call for reformist president in Lebanon
7
Lebanon News
06:02
Environment Minister discusses initiative to collect compensation for 2006's Israeli bombing of fuel tanks
Lebanon News
06:02
Environment Minister discusses initiative to collect compensation for 2006's Israeli bombing of fuel tanks
8
Middle East
04:51
Israel says signs $400 mln deal to sell Greece anti-tank missiles
Middle East
04:51
Israel says signs $400 mln deal to sell Greece anti-tank missiles
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store