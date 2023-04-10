Romanian prosecutors search devices in Andrew Tate case

World
2023-04-10 | 07:28
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Romanian prosecutors search devices in Andrew Tate case
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
Romanian prosecutors search devices in Andrew Tate case

Andrew Tate, the divisive internet personality who is under house arrest in Romania on suspicion of organized crime and human trafficking, appeared at prosecutors’ offices on Monday for forensic searches of electronic equipment confiscated during investigations, his lawyer said. 

Tate, 36, a British-U.S. citizen who has six million Twitter followers, was initially detained in late December in the Romanian capital, Bucharest, along with his brother Tristan and two Romanian women. None of the four has yet been formally indicted. 

Both the Tates appeared on Monday at the Bucharest offices of Romania’s anti-organized crime agency, DIICOT, as forensic searches were carried out, said Eugen Vidineac, a lawyer representing them. 

The brothers’ attendance on Monday comes after they won an appeal on March 31 to be moved from police custody to house arrest, where they will remain until at least April 29. Prosecutors have already carried out several device searches since they were detained. 

As the Tates left the DIICOT offices on Monday, they were met outside by a scrum of media, and a handful of supporters who chanted “Top-G, Top-G!” — one of the monikers used by his fans. 

Asked how he is feeling, Tristan Tate told reporters: “I’m always ok. I was ok in jail, I’m ok now.” 

Vidineac told The Associated Press that prosecutors have seized “a lot of devices” in the case and that they’re “still looking for the information, even now.” 

“Being under arrest, even home arrest, the searches (are) mandatory to be done in their presence,” he said. “The prosecutor is doing his job, we respect the job of the prosecutor, of the authorities, we let them do the investigation ... and we await the results.” 

Since his release from police detention, Andrew Tate’s Twitter followers have rocketed by at least 500,000. A tweet that appeared on his account Sunday read: “The world makes alot more sense once you understand that most people dont even want to be free.” 

Tate, a professional kickboxer who has resided in Romania since 2017, was previously banned from various social media platforms for expressing misogynistic views and hate speech. He has repeatedly claimed Romanian prosecutors have no evidence and alleged their case is a political conspiracy designed to silence him. 

DIICOT said in a statement after the December arrests that it had identified six victims in the human trafficking case who were allegedly subjected to “acts of physical violence and mental coercion” and sexually exploited by members of the alleged crime group. 

The agency said victims were lured with pretenses of love and later intimidated, placed under surveillance and subjected to other control tactics while being coerced into engaging in pornographic acts for the financial gain of the crime group. 

AP
 

World

Variety

Andrew Tate

House Arrest

Romania

Crime

Human Trafficking

Investigations

LBCI Next
China to attend IMF meeting in Washington after COVID hiatus
Drifting migrant boat in Mediterranean supplied with fuel but no rescue
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-04-01

Internet personality Andrew Tate moved to house arrest after court ruling

LBCI
Variety
2023-01-25

Ex-kickboxer Andrew Tate says Romanian prosecutors have no evidence against him

LBCI
World
2023-04-07

Cambodia to deport 19 Japanese cybercrime scam suspects

LBCI
World
2023-04-06

Ukrainian dolphin refugees delight Romanian kids

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
10:29

Multiple casualties reported in shooting in downtown Louisville

LBCI
World
09:23

Indonesia to propose limited free trade deal with US on critical minerals

LBCI
World
09:19

US money market funds see fourth weekly inflow in a row

LBCI
World
09:09

Global money market funds witness inflows for sixth straight week

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
04:33

Auto, realty stocks power Indian shares ahead of March quarter earnings

LBCI
World
04:41

World Bank, IMF spring meetings to get underway in complex economic environment

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-07

Here are the major earthquakes that shaped Lebanon's history

LBCI
World
2023-03-02

US regulators rejected Elon Musk’s bid to test brain chips in humans, citing safety risks

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
09:40

Lebanon struggles to unify exchange rates: Banque Du Liban's efforts fall short of IMF's conditions

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:43

Countdown to municipal elections: Will funding and logistical obstacles be overcome?

LBCI
Press Highlights
04:02

In Lebanon, families need LBP 40 million per month for a decent living: report

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-09

New hope for Yemen: Yemeni government meets Houthis for talks in Oman

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:35

Lebanese municipal elections could face delays due to missing presidential signature on decree

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:31

MP Ibrahim Mneimneh: Change MPs call for reformist president in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:02

Environment Minister discusses initiative to collect compensation for 2006's Israeli bombing of fuel tanks

LBCI
Middle East
04:51

Israel says signs $400 mln deal to sell Greece anti-tank missiles

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app