US money market funds see fourth weekly inflow in a row
World
2023-04-10 | 09:19
US money market funds drew inflows for a fourth straight week on worries about an economic slowdown after data pointed to slowing production and a cooling labor market.
According to Refinitiv Lipper data, US money market funds obtained a net $42.51 billion worth of inflows in the week to April 5. It was, however, the smallest weekly net purchase since March 8.
Meanwhile, US bond funds saw a surge in demand as they obtained a net $8.1 billion, the biggest amount since Jan. 11.
Investors poured $2.81 billion into US general domestic taxable fixed income funds and also received $2.44 billion worth of government bond funds in their eighth week of net buying in a row.
Meanwhile, US equity funds recorded $10.34 billion worth of outflows, compared with net selling of $20.75 billion in the previous week.
Investors sold US large-, mid- and small-cap equity funds of $5.14 billion, $102 million and $1.81 billion, respectively.
Among sector funds, they exited financial and healthcare funds of $1.2 billion and $694 million, respectively, but tech obtained $566 million worth of inflows.
Reuters
