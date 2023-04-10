Multiple casualties reported in shooting in downtown Louisville

World
2023-04-10 | 10:29
High views
Multiple casualties reported in shooting in downtown Louisville
Multiple casualties reported in shooting in downtown Louisville

A person shot multiple people on Monday in downtown Louisville, Kentucky, near the Slugger Field baseball stadium, the city's police department said on Twitter.

The department said there were multiple casualties and warned people to stay away from the area, saying in its statement there was "an active aggressor." The FBI said its agents have responded to the scene.

CNN reported that six people were shot, but it was unclear whether they were wounded or had been killed.
 
Police activity was seen near a bank in the downtown area of the city of 625,000 people.

"I was at the stoplight, and the first thing that I saw -- there was a guy across the street at the intersection and he was lying down at the entrance to a hotel," an eyewitness told WDRB, a local Fox affiliate.

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said he was headed to the city in response to the shooting.
 
 

