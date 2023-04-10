News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
26
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
Metn
22
o
Keserwan
22
o
North
21
o
South
20
o
Bekaa
16
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Event
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
26
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
Metn
22
o
Keserwan
22
o
North
21
o
South
20
o
Bekaa
16
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Italy's coastguard works to rescue 1,200 migrants drifting at sea
World
2023-04-10 | 10:54
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Italy's coastguard works to rescue 1,200 migrants drifting at sea
The Italian coastguard is carrying out operations to rescue two boats carrying a total of 1,200 people, it said on Monday, after a surge in the number of migrants crossing the Mediterranean from North Africa over the weekend.
One of the boats, which is carrying 400 people and is in the Ionian Sea off the coast of Calabria, southern Italy, had previously been sighted in Maltese waters.
Earlier on Monday, German NGO Sea-Watch International, which had located the fishing boat with one of its planes, said one merchant ship in the area had supplied fuel and water to the boat in distress, but Maltese authorities had ordered it not to conduct a rescue.
Early on Sunday, support service Alarm Phone had said the vessel, which departed from Tobruk in Libya, was adrift and taking on water.
The Maltese authorities did not respond to several requests for comment.
The other rescue operation by Italian coastguard on Monday was to help a fishing boat carrying 800 people that was located over 120 miles southeast of Siracusa, in Sicily.
It said in a statement this operation was complicated by the number of people on board.
A spokesperson for coastguard said it would take hours to complete the two ongoing operations because of difficult conditions, including the long distance form the coast.
Before these two operations, the Italian coastguard had already rescued around 2,000 migrants since Friday, it said.
Reuters
World
Italy
Coastguard
Boats
Migrants
Mediterranean
North Africa
Next
Japan's new central bank chief assumes office as global risks loom
Tesla to build Shanghai factory to make Megapack batteries - Xinhua
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-03-26
At least 29 African migrants die when two boats sink off Tunisia
World
2023-03-26
At least 29 African migrants die when two boats sink off Tunisia
0
World
07:25
Drifting migrant boat in Mediterranean supplied with fuel but no rescue
World
07:25
Drifting migrant boat in Mediterranean supplied with fuel but no rescue
0
World
06:35
Italy's Berlusconi steadily improving, doctors say
World
06:35
Italy's Berlusconi steadily improving, doctors say
0
World
04:21
Boat with 400 migrants adrift between Greece and Malta
World
04:21
Boat with 400 migrants adrift between Greece and Malta
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World
10:29
Multiple casualties reported in shooting in downtown Louisville
World
10:29
Multiple casualties reported in shooting in downtown Louisville
0
World
09:23
Indonesia to propose limited free trade deal with US on critical minerals
World
09:23
Indonesia to propose limited free trade deal with US on critical minerals
0
World
09:19
US money market funds see fourth weekly inflow in a row
World
09:19
US money market funds see fourth weekly inflow in a row
0
World
09:09
Global money market funds witness inflows for sixth straight week
World
09:09
Global money market funds witness inflows for sixth straight week
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
09:43
Countdown to municipal elections: Will funding and logistical obstacles be overcome?
News Bulletin Reports
09:43
Countdown to municipal elections: Will funding and logistical obstacles be overcome?
0
World
07:53
Dalai Lama apologizes after asking boy to 'suck my tongue'
World
07:53
Dalai Lama apologizes after asking boy to 'suck my tongue'
0
World
04:32
China jails two prominent human rights lawyers for over ten years
World
04:32
China jails two prominent human rights lawyers for over ten years
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-06
Total Energies contracts Transocean to drill first well in Lebanon's block 9
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-06
Total Energies contracts Transocean to drill first well in Lebanon's block 9
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon Economy
09:40
Lebanon struggles to unify exchange rates: Banque Du Liban's efforts fall short of IMF's conditions
Lebanon Economy
09:40
Lebanon struggles to unify exchange rates: Banque Du Liban's efforts fall short of IMF's conditions
2
News Bulletin Reports
09:43
Countdown to municipal elections: Will funding and logistical obstacles be overcome?
News Bulletin Reports
09:43
Countdown to municipal elections: Will funding and logistical obstacles be overcome?
3
Press Highlights
04:02
In Lebanon, families need LBP 40 million per month for a decent living: report
Press Highlights
04:02
In Lebanon, families need LBP 40 million per month for a decent living: report
4
Lebanon News
01:35
Lebanese municipal elections could face delays due to missing presidential signature on decree
Lebanon News
01:35
Lebanese municipal elections could face delays due to missing presidential signature on decree
5
Press Highlights
00:31
MP Ibrahim Mneimneh: Change MPs call for reformist president in Lebanon
Press Highlights
00:31
MP Ibrahim Mneimneh: Change MPs call for reformist president in Lebanon
6
Lebanon News
06:02
Environment Minister discusses initiative to collect compensation for 2006's Israeli bombing of fuel tanks
Lebanon News
06:02
Environment Minister discusses initiative to collect compensation for 2006's Israeli bombing of fuel tanks
7
Lebanon News
10:14
Litani River Authority's team finds new pollution spots in Lake Qaraoun
Lebanon News
10:14
Litani River Authority's team finds new pollution spots in Lake Qaraoun
8
Middle East
04:51
Israel says signs $400 mln deal to sell Greece anti-tank missiles
Middle East
04:51
Israel says signs $400 mln deal to sell Greece anti-tank missiles
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store