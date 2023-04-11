News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
19
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
Metn
18
o
Keserwan
18
o
North
18
o
South
18
o
Bekaa
16
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
2:30pm news
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
19
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
Metn
18
o
Keserwan
18
o
North
18
o
South
18
o
Bekaa
16
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Britain braces for 'unparalleled' disruption from doctors' strike
World
2023-04-11 | 03:27
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Britain braces for 'unparalleled' disruption from doctors' strike
Junior doctors in Britain began a four-day strike on Tuesday over pay that is likely to cause unprecedented disruption to the health service, prompting the government to warn of a risk to patient safety.
Tens of thousands of junior doctors — qualified physicians who make up nearly half of the medical workforce — are striking for pay rises better aligned with inflation, in the latest disruption to affect the state-funded National Health Service (NHS).
The British Medical Association (BMA), the union representing doctors, wants a 35% rise, arguing that members have suffered a 26% real terms cut in pay over 15 years. Tuesday's walkout followed a three-day doctors' strike last month.
"This next round of strikes will see unparalleled levels of disruption, and we are very concerned about the potential severity of impact on patients and services across the country," NHS England National Medical Director Stephen Powis said.
He said there will be "considerably more" cancellations in operations and procedures this time than the 175,000 that were rescheduled during the previous walkout, but added the NHS was working to ensure emergency services are kept intact.
"We've also asked (hospitals) to reschedule procedures and outpatients as quickly as possible but this will take weeks to recover from," Powis told BBC Radio.
The BMA has said the strikes by junior doctors, some of whom are very experienced, could be stopped if health minister Steve Barclay put a credible pay offer forward.
"Not only will the walkouts risk patient safety, but they have also been timed to maximize disruption after the Easter break," Barclay said in a statement.
He says the BMA's demands are unreasonable and would mean an increase of more then 20,000 pounds ($24,840) for some doctors.
The strike is the latest to involve NHS staff, following walkouts by nurses, paramedics and others demanding rises that better reflect annual inflation running at more than 10%.
($1 = 0.8052 pounds)
Reuters
World
Doctors
Strike
Britain
Next
Hong Kong finance official to make first visit to Britain in three years
Russian volcano erupts, spewing out a vast cloud of ash
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-03-10
Britain's junior doctors prepare to strike over pay, burnout
World
2023-03-10
Britain's junior doctors prepare to strike over pay, burnout
0
World
05:01
UK junior doctors begin 4-day strike, seeking hefty pay hike
World
05:01
UK junior doctors begin 4-day strike, seeking hefty pay hike
0
World
2023-03-13
UK doctors begin strike likely to be 'most disruptive' for health service
World
2023-03-13
UK doctors begin strike likely to be 'most disruptive' for health service
0
World
2023-01-20
Britain faces new ambulance strike dates in Feb, March
World
2023-01-20
Britain faces new ambulance strike dates in Feb, March
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World
07:32
Oklahoma to vote on first religious charter school in US
World
07:32
Oklahoma to vote on first religious charter school in US
0
World
07:32
Japan awards Mitsubishi Heavy $2.8 bln missile contracts
World
07:32
Japan awards Mitsubishi Heavy $2.8 bln missile contracts
0
World
07:21
Bain Capital to buy stake in enterprise software firm iManage
World
07:21
Bain Capital to buy stake in enterprise software firm iManage
0
World
07:15
Russia plans electronic call-up papers in crackdown on draft dodgers
World
07:15
Russia plans electronic call-up papers in crackdown on draft dodgers
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East
03:51
Ahli Bank in Oman receives merger offer from Oman's Bank Dhofar
Middle East
03:51
Ahli Bank in Oman receives merger offer from Oman's Bank Dhofar
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-13
Increase in wage and transport allowance approved for private sector
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-13
Increase in wage and transport allowance approved for private sector
0
Middle East
2023-01-26
Turkey's central bank sticks to forecast for inflation plunge
Middle East
2023-01-26
Turkey's central bank sticks to forecast for inflation plunge
0
Lebanon News
10:14
Litani River Authority's team finds new pollution spots in Lake Qaraoun
Lebanon News
10:14
Litani River Authority's team finds new pollution spots in Lake Qaraoun
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon Economy
09:40
Lebanon struggles to unify exchange rates: Banque Du Liban's efforts fall short of IMF's conditions
Lebanon Economy
09:40
Lebanon struggles to unify exchange rates: Banque Du Liban's efforts fall short of IMF's conditions
2
News Bulletin Reports
09:43
Countdown to municipal elections: Will funding and logistical obstacles be overcome?
News Bulletin Reports
09:43
Countdown to municipal elections: Will funding and logistical obstacles be overcome?
3
Press Highlights
02:09
Forging a path to consensus: Walid Jumblatt's Progressive approach in resolving Lebanon's presidential crisis
Press Highlights
02:09
Forging a path to consensus: Walid Jumblatt's Progressive approach in resolving Lebanon's presidential crisis
4
Lebanon News
10:14
Litani River Authority's team finds new pollution spots in Lake Qaraoun
Lebanon News
10:14
Litani River Authority's team finds new pollution spots in Lake Qaraoun
5
Lebanon Economy
02:21
Price of gasoline sees significant increase
Lebanon Economy
02:21
Price of gasoline sees significant increase
6
Middle East
02:06
Thousands of Israelis march to illegal West Bank outpost as tensions mount
Middle East
02:06
Thousands of Israelis march to illegal West Bank outpost as tensions mount
7
Variety
09:11
The Future of the China-US Chip War
Variety
09:11
The Future of the China-US Chip War
8
Middle East
03:38
Turkey launches its first amphibious assault ship, eyes drone capabilities
Middle East
03:38
Turkey launches its first amphibious assault ship, eyes drone capabilities
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store