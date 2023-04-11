News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
19
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
Metn
18
o
Keserwan
18
o
North
18
o
South
18
o
Bekaa
16
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
2:30pm news
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
19
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
Metn
18
o
Keserwan
18
o
North
18
o
South
18
o
Bekaa
16
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Markets track higher as investors await US inflation data
World
2023-04-11 | 04:25
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Markets track higher as investors await US inflation data
Asian and European markets mostly rose Tuesday after an Easter break that thinned trading volumes in the region, with focus now turning to the release of US inflation data later in the week.
The consumer and wholesale price reports due follow Friday figures that showed a continued healthy rise in jobs creation, reinforcing expectations of another Federal Reserve interest rate hike next month.
But the jobs report also soothed concerns that the world's top economy was slowing too fast and could be on course for a recession, after last week's sub-par manufacturing and services sector activity numbers.
However, analysts warned that the 236,000 jobs announced Friday could mark the last report to top 200,000 for some time and that it could turn negative within months.
"It does appear the US payrolls have seemingly steadied the ship after the market got a bit out-of-step with, or at least over-extrapolating, an imminent recession from the gloomy... data last week," said SPI Asset Management's Stephen Innes.
Wall Street provided a broadly positive lead, with all three main indexes recovering from early deep losses. The Dow and S&P 500 chalked up gains though the Nasdaq finished marginally lower.
Still, most of Asia enjoyed an upbeat day.
Tokyo, Seoul and Sydney rose more than one percent while there were also gains in Hong Kong, Singapore, Seoul, Mumbai, Wellington, Taipei and Bangkok, though Shanghai and Taipei dipped.
London, Paris and Frankfurt rallied in the morning as trade resumed post-Easter.
- China recovery 'on track' -
Data out of China showed consumer prices rose less than expected in March and factory costs dropped, suggesting there remains some weakness in the world's second-largest economy even as it reopens after the lifting of COVID restrictions.
It does, however, provide the People's Bank of China with room to unveil further growth-boosting measures.
The "economic recovery is on track but not strong enough to push up prices", said Zhang Zhiwei at Pinpoint Asset Management.
"This suggests the economy is still running below its potential. There is room for fiscal and monetary policies to boost growth further."
Aside from the US inflation data, investors are also preparing themselves for the start of first-quarter earnings season, with banking titans JPMorgan and Citigroup among those reporting.
The announcements should provide an idea about how big an impact surging inflation and rising interest rates are having on firms' bottom lines.
On currency markets, bets on another Fed rate hike have pushed the dollar higher against its peers in recent days and it has held on to most of those gains this week.
The yen was also weighed down by comments from new Bank of Japan boss Kazuo Ueda that a long-standing loose monetary policy remained "appropriate".
"Japan is currently not in a situation where interest rates need to be significantly raised," Ueda told reporters at his first press conference since taking over.
- Key figures around 0810 GMT -
Tokyo - Nikkei 225: UP 1.1 percent at 27,923.37 (close)
Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: UP 0.8 percent at 20,485.24 (close)
Shanghai - Composite: DOWN 0.1 percent at 3,313.57 (close)
London - FTSE 100: UP 0.5 percent at 7,779.19
Euro/dollar: UP at $1.0897 from $1.0865 on Monday
Pound/dollar: UP at $1.2429 from $1.2384
Euro/pound: DOWN at 87.67 pence at 87.70 pence
Dollar/yen: DOWN at 133.40 yen from 133.59 yen
West Texas Intermediate: UP 0.8 percent at $80.34 per barrel
Brent North Sea crude: UP 0.7 percent at $84.76 per barrel
New York - Dow: UP 0.3 percent at 33,586.52 (close)
AFP
World
Markets
Track
Higher
Investors
Await
US
Inflation
Data
Hong Kong
China
Next
Credit Suisse job cuts must be frozen
Alibaba to roll out generative AI across apps, Beijing flags new rules
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World
04:53
Gold gains on softer dollar as traders await US inflation data
World
04:53
Gold gains on softer dollar as traders await US inflation data
0
World
2023-04-01
TikTok attorney: China can’t get US data under plan
World
2023-04-01
TikTok attorney: China can’t get US data under plan
0
Variety
2023-03-16
Use of Meta tracking tools found to breach EU rules on data transfers
Variety
2023-03-16
Use of Meta tracking tools found to breach EU rules on data transfers
0
World
2023-02-02
US investors have plowed billions into China's AI sector
World
2023-02-02
US investors have plowed billions into China's AI sector
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World
07:32
Oklahoma to vote on first religious charter school in US
World
07:32
Oklahoma to vote on first religious charter school in US
0
World
07:32
Japan awards Mitsubishi Heavy $2.8 bln missile contracts
World
07:32
Japan awards Mitsubishi Heavy $2.8 bln missile contracts
0
World
07:21
Bain Capital to buy stake in enterprise software firm iManage
World
07:21
Bain Capital to buy stake in enterprise software firm iManage
0
World
07:15
Russia plans electronic call-up papers in crackdown on draft dodgers
World
07:15
Russia plans electronic call-up papers in crackdown on draft dodgers
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
10:14
Litani River Authority's team finds new pollution spots in Lake Qaraoun
Lebanon News
10:14
Litani River Authority's team finds new pollution spots in Lake Qaraoun
0
World
2023-01-04
First US winter storm of 2023 brings snow, sleet and tornado threat
World
2023-01-04
First US winter storm of 2023 brings snow, sleet and tornado threat
0
Middle East
03:51
Ahli Bank in Oman receives merger offer from Oman's Bank Dhofar
Middle East
03:51
Ahli Bank in Oman receives merger offer from Oman's Bank Dhofar
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-13
Increase in wage and transport allowance approved for private sector
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-13
Increase in wage and transport allowance approved for private sector
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon Economy
09:40
Lebanon struggles to unify exchange rates: Banque Du Liban's efforts fall short of IMF's conditions
Lebanon Economy
09:40
Lebanon struggles to unify exchange rates: Banque Du Liban's efforts fall short of IMF's conditions
2
News Bulletin Reports
09:43
Countdown to municipal elections: Will funding and logistical obstacles be overcome?
News Bulletin Reports
09:43
Countdown to municipal elections: Will funding and logistical obstacles be overcome?
3
Press Highlights
02:09
Forging a path to consensus: Walid Jumblatt's Progressive approach in resolving Lebanon's presidential crisis
Press Highlights
02:09
Forging a path to consensus: Walid Jumblatt's Progressive approach in resolving Lebanon's presidential crisis
4
Lebanon News
10:14
Litani River Authority's team finds new pollution spots in Lake Qaraoun
Lebanon News
10:14
Litani River Authority's team finds new pollution spots in Lake Qaraoun
5
Lebanon Economy
02:21
Price of gasoline sees significant increase
Lebanon Economy
02:21
Price of gasoline sees significant increase
6
Middle East
02:06
Thousands of Israelis march to illegal West Bank outpost as tensions mount
Middle East
02:06
Thousands of Israelis march to illegal West Bank outpost as tensions mount
7
Variety
09:11
The Future of the China-US Chip War
Variety
09:11
The Future of the China-US Chip War
8
Middle East
03:38
Turkey launches its first amphibious assault ship, eyes drone capabilities
Middle East
03:38
Turkey launches its first amphibious assault ship, eyes drone capabilities
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store