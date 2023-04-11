Bitcoin pushes past $30,000 as investors eye end of rate rises

World
2023-04-11 | 04:44
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Bitcoin pushes past $30,000 as investors eye end of rate rises
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Bitcoin pushes past $30,000 as investors eye end of rate rises

Major cryptocurrency bitcoin breached the key $30,000 level for the first time in 10 months on Tuesday, adding to its steady gains as investors raised bets that the US Federal Reserve will soon end its aggressive monetary tightening campaign.

Bitcoin peaked at $30,438 in Asian trade and was last 2% higher at $30,262. It has gained about 6% since the start of the month, after rising 23% in March.

The token's surge follows Friday's closely-watched US nonfarm payrolls report that showed employers maintained a strong pace of hiring in March, pointing to a still-resilient economy.

However, banking sector turmoil sparked by last month's collapse of Silicon Valley Bank has raised market expectations that the Fed is unlikely to lift interest rates much higher for longer as it looks to ease stress on the sector.

"The reason behind the broad-based rally in crypto is traders' optimism toward central banks' monetary policy," said Tina Teng, markets analyst at CMC Markets.

"Bets for a sooner Fed pivot on rate hikes have been dramatically strengthened following the bank turmoil in early March."

Ether, the second largest cryptocurrency, stood near last week's roughly eight-month peak of $1,942.50. It was last 0.75% higher at $1,925.80.

Crypto investors are eagerly anticipating a major revamp to the Ethereum blockchain this week that is set to allow them to gain access to more than $33 billion of ether currency.

Dubbed Shapella, the software upgrade will let market players redeem their "staked ether" - coins they have deposited and locked up on the network over the past three years in return for interest.
 
 

World

Bitcoin

Investors

Rate

Increase

LBCI Next
Gold gains on softer dollar as traders await US inflation data
Credit Suisse job cuts must be frozen
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
03:45

Egypt's headline inflation rate increased to 32.7 percent in March

LBCI
Middle East
2023-04-10

Egypt's headline inflation rate increased to 32.7% in March

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-03-29

UK, UNDP cooperate to increase resilience against forest fires

LBCI
World
2023-03-22

Futures muted as investors await Fed rate decision, Powell comments

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
07:32

Oklahoma to vote on first religious charter school in US

LBCI
World
07:32

Japan awards Mitsubishi Heavy $2.8 bln missile contracts

LBCI
World
07:21

Bain Capital to buy stake in enterprise software firm iManage

LBCI
World
07:15

Russia plans electronic call-up papers in crackdown on draft dodgers

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:14

Litani River Authority's team finds new pollution spots in Lake Qaraoun

LBCI
World
2023-01-04

First US winter storm of 2023 brings snow, sleet and tornado threat

LBCI
Middle East
03:51

Ahli Bank in Oman receives merger offer from Oman's Bank Dhofar

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-13

Increase in wage and transport allowance approved for private sector

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
09:40

Lebanon struggles to unify exchange rates: Banque Du Liban's efforts fall short of IMF's conditions

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:43

Countdown to municipal elections: Will funding and logistical obstacles be overcome?

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:09

Forging a path to consensus: Walid Jumblatt's Progressive approach in resolving Lebanon's presidential crisis

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:14

Litani River Authority's team finds new pollution spots in Lake Qaraoun

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:21

Price of gasoline sees significant increase

LBCI
Middle East
02:06

Thousands of Israelis march to illegal West Bank outpost as tensions mount

LBCI
Variety
09:11

The Future of the China-US Chip War

LBCI
Middle East
03:38

Turkey launches its first amphibious assault ship, eyes drone capabilities

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app