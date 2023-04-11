Indonesia court overturns order to delay 2024 elections

World
2023-04-11 | 04:55
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Indonesia court overturns order to delay 2024 elections
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Indonesia court overturns order to delay 2024 elections

 An Indonesian court on Tuesday overturned a lower court's controversial order to delay the 2024 national elections by two years, arguing it had overstepped its jurisdiction and had no authority to make the decision.

The ruling by the Jakarta High Court will ease political uncertainty in the world's third-largest democracy and means the February 2024 presidential and general elections should be able to go ahead as scheduled.
The March 2 decision by the Central Jakarta district court stunned many politicians and voters in Indonesia, after it ordered a halt of more than two years on all election activities over a complaint from an obscure party whose application to run had been denied.

The elections will decide among many posts who will be Indonesia's next president, with incumbent Joko Widodo now in the final year of his second term, the maximum allowed by the constitution.
Ruling on an appeal filed by the election commission, or KPU, deciding chief judge Sugeng Riyono on Tuesday said the lower court had no authority or competence to deliberate on the matter.

The recently formed Prima Party, which filed the initial complaint, had argued there were flaws in the KPU's registration process and software. The district court has said it accepted the case because other courts would not take it on.

Afifuddin, a KPU commissioner, said the latest verdict made clear which bodies had the power to decide on election disputes.

"The court ruling has affirmed that general court has no authority or absolute competence to settle this case," he told Reuters.

Mahfud MD, a senior cabinet minister responsible for legal, political and security affairs, said Indonesians must now turn their attention back to the election.
"Everybody must now concentrate on elections being held in February," he told a news conference.

"Election matters cannot be presided over by district courts."

The Prima Party had yet to decide if it would appeal to the Supreme Court, said its chairman Agus Jabo Priyono.

Titi Anggraini of the Association for Elections and Democracy said filing an appeal to the Supreme Court would not impact election proceedings or the schedule for the vote.

Tuesday's outcome could take the heat out of speculation that Jokowi, as the president is popularly known, could seek to stay in office beyond his second term, an idea floated by some of his allies that he himself has rejected.

Jokowi's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the court ruling.
 
 
 
 
 
 

World

Indonesia

Court

Elections

LBCI Next
UK junior doctors begin 4-day strike, seeking hefty pay hike
Gold gains on softer dollar as traders await US inflation data
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
2023-01-26

Court rejects Kurdish party bid to delay closure ruling till after Turkey elections

LBCI
World
06:40

Indian startups go to court to stop Google's new in-app billing system

LBCI
World
04:17

Kazakhstan takes global majors to court over oilfield revenues

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:43

Countdown to municipal elections: Will funding and logistical obstacles be overcome?

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
07:32

Oklahoma to vote on first religious charter school in US

LBCI
World
07:32

Japan awards Mitsubishi Heavy $2.8 bln missile contracts

LBCI
World
07:21

Bain Capital to buy stake in enterprise software firm iManage

LBCI
World
07:15

Russia plans electronic call-up papers in crackdown on draft dodgers

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:14

Litani River Authority's team finds new pollution spots in Lake Qaraoun

LBCI
World
2023-01-04

First US winter storm of 2023 brings snow, sleet and tornado threat

LBCI
Middle East
03:51

Ahli Bank in Oman receives merger offer from Oman's Bank Dhofar

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-13

Increase in wage and transport allowance approved for private sector

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
09:40

Lebanon struggles to unify exchange rates: Banque Du Liban's efforts fall short of IMF's conditions

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:43

Countdown to municipal elections: Will funding and logistical obstacles be overcome?

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:09

Forging a path to consensus: Walid Jumblatt's Progressive approach in resolving Lebanon's presidential crisis

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:14

Litani River Authority's team finds new pollution spots in Lake Qaraoun

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:21

Price of gasoline sees significant increase

LBCI
Middle East
02:06

Thousands of Israelis march to illegal West Bank outpost as tensions mount

LBCI
Variety
09:11

The Future of the China-US Chip War

LBCI
Middle East
03:38

Turkey launches its first amphibious assault ship, eyes drone capabilities

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app