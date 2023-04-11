News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
19
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
Metn
18
o
Keserwan
18
o
North
18
o
South
18
o
Bekaa
16
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
2:30pm news
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
19
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
Metn
18
o
Keserwan
18
o
North
18
o
South
18
o
Bekaa
16
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Hyundai Motor Group to invest $18 bln in South Korean EV industry by 2030
World
2023-04-11 | 05:15
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Hyundai Motor Group to invest $18 bln in South Korean EV industry by 2030
Hyundai Motor Group said on Tuesday it planned to invest 24 trillion won ($18.14 billion) in South Korea's electric vehicle (EV) industry through 2030, bolstering its presence in a segment that is set to dominate long-term global automotive demand.
The investment plan by the group, which includes Hyundai Motor Co (005380.KS), Kia Corp (000270.KS) and Hyundai Mobis Co Ltd (012330.KS), came as President Yoon Suk Yeol attended a groundbreaking ceremony for Kia's first designated electric vehicle plant.
The new plant, the auto group's first in the country in almost three decades, is set to begin production in 2025.
The auto group, which houses luxury brand Genesis, besides Hyundai and Kia, also announced that it plans to expand annual EV production in Korea to 1.51 million units and global volume to 3.64 million units by 2030.
Kia said in a statement that it would invest about 1 trillion won for the plant and plans to produce 150,000 units in the first full year, with the potential to expand in line with future market conditions.
Yoon pledged comprehensive measures in the first half of this year to help South Korea's auto industry better prepare for transformation to the "vehicles of the future", the presidential office said in a statement.
It added that the government would expand tax benefits for domestic EV facility investment for a five-fold boost in production capacity by 2030.
The South Korean auto group said last year it would invest more than $10 billion in the United States by 2025 to enhance collaboration with US firms in advanced technology.
The US investment plan includes its $5.5 billion investment for new electric vehicle and battery facilities in the state of Georgia.
Shares of Kia and Hyundai Motor closed up 4.9% and 3.3%, respectively, on Tuesday versus a rise of 1.4% in the benchmark KOSPI (.KS11) index.
Reuters
World
Hyundai
Motor
Cars
Vehicle
Investment
South Korea
South Korean
EV
Industry
US
Next
At least 30 killed as Myanmar military attacks rebel group event –media
Swedish pension fund sacks CEO over US bank losses
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-23
UNESCO launches $2.2 million project to revive Lebanon's cultural industry
Variety
2023-03-23
UNESCO launches $2.2 million project to revive Lebanon's cultural industry
0
World
2023-03-19
N. Korea fires ballistic missile as US-South Korean drills go on
World
2023-03-19
N. Korea fires ballistic missile as US-South Korean drills go on
0
World
2023-03-13
North Korea launches missiles from submarine as US-South Korean drills begin
World
2023-03-13
North Korea launches missiles from submarine as US-South Korean drills begin
0
Variety
2023-02-20
Uber to introduce EVs in India in push to clean cars
Variety
2023-02-20
Uber to introduce EVs in India in push to clean cars
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World
07:42
Newmont plumps final bid for Australia's Newcrest to $19.5 bln
World
07:42
Newmont plumps final bid for Australia's Newcrest to $19.5 bln
0
World
07:32
Oklahoma to vote on first religious charter school in US
World
07:32
Oklahoma to vote on first religious charter school in US
0
World
07:32
Japan awards Mitsubishi Heavy $2.8 bln missile contracts
World
07:32
Japan awards Mitsubishi Heavy $2.8 bln missile contracts
0
World
07:21
Bain Capital to buy stake in enterprise software firm iManage
World
07:21
Bain Capital to buy stake in enterprise software firm iManage
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
02:21
Price of gasoline sees significant increase
Lebanon Economy
02:21
Price of gasoline sees significant increase
0
Press Highlights
2023-04-10
In Lebanon, families need LBP 40 million per month for a decent living: report
Press Highlights
2023-04-10
In Lebanon, families need LBP 40 million per month for a decent living: report
0
Press Highlights
02:09
Forging a path to consensus: Walid Jumblatt's Progressive approach in resolving Lebanon's presidential crisis
Press Highlights
02:09
Forging a path to consensus: Walid Jumblatt's Progressive approach in resolving Lebanon's presidential crisis
0
Lebanon News
10:14
Litani River Authority's team finds new pollution spots in Lake Qaraoun
Lebanon News
10:14
Litani River Authority's team finds new pollution spots in Lake Qaraoun
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon Economy
09:40
Lebanon struggles to unify exchange rates: Banque Du Liban's efforts fall short of IMF's conditions
Lebanon Economy
09:40
Lebanon struggles to unify exchange rates: Banque Du Liban's efforts fall short of IMF's conditions
2
News Bulletin Reports
09:43
Countdown to municipal elections: Will funding and logistical obstacles be overcome?
News Bulletin Reports
09:43
Countdown to municipal elections: Will funding and logistical obstacles be overcome?
3
Press Highlights
02:09
Forging a path to consensus: Walid Jumblatt's Progressive approach in resolving Lebanon's presidential crisis
Press Highlights
02:09
Forging a path to consensus: Walid Jumblatt's Progressive approach in resolving Lebanon's presidential crisis
4
Lebanon News
10:14
Litani River Authority's team finds new pollution spots in Lake Qaraoun
Lebanon News
10:14
Litani River Authority's team finds new pollution spots in Lake Qaraoun
5
Lebanon Economy
02:21
Price of gasoline sees significant increase
Lebanon Economy
02:21
Price of gasoline sees significant increase
6
Middle East
02:06
Thousands of Israelis march to illegal West Bank outpost as tensions mount
Middle East
02:06
Thousands of Israelis march to illegal West Bank outpost as tensions mount
7
Variety
09:11
The Future of the China-US Chip War
Variety
09:11
The Future of the China-US Chip War
8
Middle East
03:38
Turkey launches its first amphibious assault ship, eyes drone capabilities
Middle East
03:38
Turkey launches its first amphibious assault ship, eyes drone capabilities
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store