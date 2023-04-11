News
UN says forced into 'appalling choice' by Taliban ban on women
World
2023-04-11 | 05:23
High views
Share
Share
0
min
UN says forced into 'appalling choice' by Taliban ban on women
The United Nations is being forced into making an "appalling choice" on whether to continue operations in Afghanistan by the Taliban government banning women from working for the organization, the world body said Tuesday.
"Through this ban, the Taliban de facto authorities seek to force the United Nations into having to make an appalling choice between staying and delivering in support of the Afghan people and standing by the norms and principles we are duty-bound to uphold," the UN mission in Afghanistan said in a statement.
On April 4, the UN said Taliban authorities had ordered its mission to stop all Afghan women from working at its offices across the country.
Mission head Roza Otunbayeva had initiated an "operational review" to decide the next steps, the statement said.
"It should be clear that any negative consequences of this crisis for the Afghan people will be the responsibility of the de facto authorities," it said.
AFP
World
UN
United Nations
Appalling
Choice
Taliban
Ban
Woman
Next
Britain's Cineworld shareholders to be wiped out in restructuring plan
BMW on track for 2023 target despite slight Q1 sales fall
Previous
Variety
2023-03-31
Lebanese woman climbs summit closest to the sun
Variety
2023-03-31
Lebanese woman climbs summit closest to the sun
0
World
05:14
Swedish pension fund sacks CEO over US bank losses
World
05:14
Swedish pension fund sacks CEO over US bank losses
0
Variety
04:29
‘Young Global Changers Recoupling Awards’ shortlists initiative from Lebanon among top projects
Variety
04:29
‘Young Global Changers Recoupling Awards’ shortlists initiative from Lebanon among top projects
0
Middle East
02:06
Thousands of Israelis march to illegal West Bank outpost as tensions mount
Middle East
02:06
Thousands of Israelis march to illegal West Bank outpost as tensions mount
World
07:42
Newmont plumps final bid for Australia's Newcrest to $19.5 bln
World
07:42
Newmont plumps final bid for Australia's Newcrest to $19.5 bln
0
World
07:32
Oklahoma to vote on first religious charter school in US
World
07:32
Oklahoma to vote on first religious charter school in US
0
World
07:32
Japan awards Mitsubishi Heavy $2.8 bln missile contracts
World
07:32
Japan awards Mitsubishi Heavy $2.8 bln missile contracts
0
World
07:21
Bain Capital to buy stake in enterprise software firm iManage
World
07:21
Bain Capital to buy stake in enterprise software firm iManage
Lebanon Economy
02:21
Price of gasoline sees significant increase
Lebanon Economy
02:21
Price of gasoline sees significant increase
0
Press Highlights
2023-04-10
In Lebanon, families need LBP 40 million per month for a decent living: report
Press Highlights
2023-04-10
In Lebanon, families need LBP 40 million per month for a decent living: report
0
Press Highlights
02:09
Forging a path to consensus: Walid Jumblatt's Progressive approach in resolving Lebanon's presidential crisis
Press Highlights
02:09
Forging a path to consensus: Walid Jumblatt's Progressive approach in resolving Lebanon's presidential crisis
0
Lebanon News
10:14
Litani River Authority's team finds new pollution spots in Lake Qaraoun
Lebanon News
10:14
Litani River Authority's team finds new pollution spots in Lake Qaraoun
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
1
Lebanon Economy
09:40
Lebanon struggles to unify exchange rates: Banque Du Liban's efforts fall short of IMF's conditions
Lebanon Economy
09:40
Lebanon struggles to unify exchange rates: Banque Du Liban's efforts fall short of IMF's conditions
2
News Bulletin Reports
09:43
Countdown to municipal elections: Will funding and logistical obstacles be overcome?
News Bulletin Reports
09:43
Countdown to municipal elections: Will funding and logistical obstacles be overcome?
3
Press Highlights
02:09
Forging a path to consensus: Walid Jumblatt's Progressive approach in resolving Lebanon's presidential crisis
Press Highlights
02:09
Forging a path to consensus: Walid Jumblatt's Progressive approach in resolving Lebanon's presidential crisis
4
Lebanon News
10:14
Litani River Authority's team finds new pollution spots in Lake Qaraoun
Lebanon News
10:14
Litani River Authority's team finds new pollution spots in Lake Qaraoun
5
Lebanon Economy
02:21
Price of gasoline sees significant increase
Lebanon Economy
02:21
Price of gasoline sees significant increase
6
Middle East
02:06
Thousands of Israelis march to illegal West Bank outpost as tensions mount
Middle East
02:06
Thousands of Israelis march to illegal West Bank outpost as tensions mount
7
Variety
09:11
The Future of the China-US Chip War
Variety
09:11
The Future of the China-US Chip War
8
Middle East
03:38
Turkey launches its first amphibious assault ship, eyes drone capabilities
Middle East
03:38
Turkey launches its first amphibious assault ship, eyes drone capabilities
