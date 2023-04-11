US proposes to slash EV mileage ratings to meet fuel economy rules

World
2023-04-11 | 05:43
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
US proposes to slash EV mileage ratings to meet fuel economy rules
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
US proposes to slash EV mileage ratings to meet fuel economy rules

The US Energy Department (DOE) on Monday proposed reducing electric vehicles' (EV) mileage ratings to meet government fuel economy requirements, a move that could force automakers to sell more low-emissions cars or improve conventional models.

DOE wants to significantly revise how it calculates the petroleum-equivalent fuel economy rating for electric and plug-in electric hybrids for use in the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's (NHTSA) Corporate Average Fuel Economy (CAFE) program.

The current system has not been updated in more than two decades.

"Encouraging adoption of EVs can reduce petroleum consumption but giving too much credit for that adoption can lead to increased net petroleum use because it enables lower fuel economy among conventional vehicles, which represent by far the majority of vehicles sold," DOE said in its proposed regulation.

Miles Per Gallon equivalent (MPGe) ratings are determined by using values for national electricity, petroleum generation and distribution efficiency and driving patterns.

Environmental groups note fuel economy ratings for EVs is far higher for determining CAFE compliance than those listed on the government's consumer fueleconomy.gov website.

The Alliance for Automotive Innovation, which represents major automakers, warned last year that lowering the values could have far-reaching implications and would discourage EV adoption.

The group said on Monday it was unclear how the proposed DOE calculation would be incorporated in future CAFE standards.

A Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) ID.4 EV with a current 380.6 MPGe under CAFE would get 107.4 MPGe under the DOE proposal, while a Ford (F.N) F-150 EV drops from 237.1 to 67.1 MPGe and Chrysler Pacifica plug-in hybrid falls from 88.2 to 59.5 MPGe.

The Natural Resources Defense Council and Sierra Club petitioned for the change in 2021, arguing "excessively high imputed fuel economy values for EVs means that a relatively small number of EVs will mathematically guarantee compliance without meaningful improvements in the real-world average fuel economy of automakers' overall fleets."

Tesla (TSLA.O) backed the environmental groups petition.

The Environmental Protection Agency on Wednesday will propose new rules to spur sweeping cuts in vehicle emissions that will push automakers towards a big increase in electric vehicle sales, sources told Reuters last week.

The 2027 to 2032 model year pollution cuts are expected to result in at least half of the new US vehicle fleet by 2030 being electric or plug-in hybrids, sources said, in line with a goal President Joe Biden outlined in 2021.

NHTSA is expected to soon propose parallel new stringent CAFE requirements. In 2022, NHTSA sharply boosted CAFE standards for vehicles, reversing former President Donald Trump's rollback.

Automakers buy credits or pay fines if they cannot meet CAFE requirements. Stellantis (STLAM.MI), then known as Fiat Chrysler, paid $152.3 million in total CAFE fines for 2016 and 2017 and faces additional civil penalties. In 2022, NHTSA more than doubled CAFE penalties.

Reuters 
 

World

US

EV

Fuel

Economy

Rules

LBCI Next
India's pension scheme review must prioritize fiscal prudence, development spending-economists
Export restrictions mount on critical materials, says OECD
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-04-01

US unveils stricter EV tax credit rules, effective April 18

LBCI
World
05:48

India's pension scheme review must prioritize fiscal prudence, development spending-economists

LBCI
World
05:15

Hyundai Motor Group to invest $18 bln in South Korean EV industry by 2030

LBCI
World
2023-04-10

Kremlin, asked if Russia behind US intelligence leaks, says Moscow is always blamed for everything

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
07:42

Newmont plumps final bid for Australia's Newcrest to $19.5 bln

LBCI
World
07:32

Oklahoma to vote on first religious charter school in US

LBCI
World
07:32

Japan awards Mitsubishi Heavy $2.8 bln missile contracts

LBCI
World
07:21

Bain Capital to buy stake in enterprise software firm iManage

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:21

Price of gasoline sees significant increase

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-04-10

In Lebanon, families need LBP 40 million per month for a decent living: report

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:09

Forging a path to consensus: Walid Jumblatt's Progressive approach in resolving Lebanon's presidential crisis

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:14

Litani River Authority's team finds new pollution spots in Lake Qaraoun

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
09:40

Lebanon struggles to unify exchange rates: Banque Du Liban's efforts fall short of IMF's conditions

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:43

Countdown to municipal elections: Will funding and logistical obstacles be overcome?

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:09

Forging a path to consensus: Walid Jumblatt's Progressive approach in resolving Lebanon's presidential crisis

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:14

Litani River Authority's team finds new pollution spots in Lake Qaraoun

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:21

Price of gasoline sees significant increase

LBCI
Middle East
02:06

Thousands of Israelis march to illegal West Bank outpost as tensions mount

LBCI
Variety
09:11

The Future of the China-US Chip War

LBCI
Middle East
03:38

Turkey launches its first amphibious assault ship, eyes drone capabilities

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app