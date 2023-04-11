Pakistan condemns India's decision to hold G20 meetings in Kashmir

World
2023-04-11 | 05:55
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Pakistan condemns India&#39;s decision to hold G20 meetings in Kashmir
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Pakistan condemns India's decision to hold G20 meetings in Kashmir

Pakistan on Tuesday condemned India's decision to hold Group of 20 meetings in the disputed Himalayan territory of Kashmir next month, calling the move "irresponsible".

Kashmir is claimed in full but ruled in part by the two nuclear-armed neighbors who have fought two of their three wars over control of the region.

India currently holds the rotating year-long presidency of the G20 and is set to host a leaders' summit in New Delhi in early September.

On Friday, India released a full calendar of events leading up to the summit, which included G20 and Youth 20 meetings in Kashmir's summer capital of Srinagar and in Leh, in the neighboring region of Ladakh, in April and May.

Pakistan's foreign ministry issued a statement condemning the choice of venues in disputed territory.

"India's irresponsible move is the latest in a series of self-serving measures to perpetuate its illegal occupation of Jammu and Kashmir," it said.

It went on to accuse India of acting in "disregard of the UN Security Council resolutions and in violation of the principles of the UN Charter and international law."

"Pakistan vehemently condemns these moves," it said.

India's foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a Reuters request seeking comment on the statement from Pakistan.

New Delhi has long accused Pakistan of stoking a decades-long separatist insurgency in Jammu and Kashmir, the only Muslim-majority region in India.

Islamabad denies that accusation, saying it only provides diplomatic and moral support for Kashmiris seeking self-determination.

Pakistan also accuses India of human rights violations in the parts of Kashmir under its control, a charge New Delhi rejects.



Reuters

World

Pakistan

Condemn

India

Decision

G20

Meetings

Kashmir

LBCI Next
Volcano erupts in Russian far east, carpeting villages in ash
Ferrari partners with Samsung to develop in-car displays
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-04-06

India holds key rate in surprise decision, keeps door open for more hikes

LBCI
World
2023-03-30

Pakistan awaits China's decision on rollover of $2 bln loan -government source

LBCI
World
2023-03-22

Indian shares end higher ahead of key Fed rate decision

LBCI
World
2023-02-26

Most G20 nations condemn Russia for war, China silent

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
10:11

Biden administration seeks input on AI safety measures

LBCI
World
09:16

CarMax speeds past quarterly profit estimates on cost cuts

LBCI
World
09:12

IMF: Prolonged high inflation dims outlook for world economy

LBCI
World
09:09

Czech finance minister plans biggest VAT overhaul in eight years - TV

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-04-05

Beirut Governor amends the official tariffs for valet parking to LBP 75,000 within Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-27

Opposition MPs condemn barbaric attack on people and their representatives

LBCI
Press Highlights
2022-12-08

A move that prompted anger among Christians

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:19

Electricité du Liban: Baalbek-Hermel province may be deprived of power for months

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app