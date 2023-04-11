Ferrari partners with Samsung to develop in-car displays

World
2023-04-11 | 05:55
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Ferrari partners with Samsung to develop in-car displays
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Ferrari partners with Samsung to develop in-car displays

Italian supercar maker Ferrari said on Tuesday it had signed a deal with Samsung Display to use its organic light-emitting diode (OLED) display panels in future car models.

The South Korean company will develop "bespoke OLED technology display solutions" for the next generation of Ferraris, Chief Executive Benedetto Vigna said in a statement.

The heads of Ferrari and Samsung Display signed a memorandum of understanding in Asan, South Korea, for which no financial details were disclosed.

Vigna has previously said that as Ferrari is focusing investment on electrification, the company would use external suppliers for non-crucial components or software.

Ferrari plans to unveil its first fully electric car in 2025.

Samsung Display, which plans to invest more than 3 billion dollars on the manufacturing of OLED panels in Asan, is a unit of Samsung Electronics (005930.KS).
 
 
 

World

Ferrari

Partners

Samsung

Car

Vehicle

LBCI Next
Pakistan condemns India's decision to hold G20 meetings in Kashmir
India's pension scheme review must prioritize fiscal prudence, development spending-economists
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-02-23

Mercedes-Benz cars to have 'supercomputers', unveils Google partnership

LBCI
World
09:16

CarMax speeds past quarterly profit estimates on cost cuts

LBCI
Variety
08:46

4 in 10 say next vehicle will be electric

LBCI
World
06:06

Volcano erupts in Russian far east, carpeting villages in ash

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
10:11

Biden administration seeks input on AI safety measures

LBCI
World
09:16

CarMax speeds past quarterly profit estimates on cost cuts

LBCI
World
09:12

IMF: Prolonged high inflation dims outlook for world economy

LBCI
World
09:09

Czech finance minister plans biggest VAT overhaul in eight years - TV

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-04-05

Beirut Governor amends the official tariffs for valet parking to LBP 75,000 within Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-27

Opposition MPs condemn barbaric attack on people and their representatives

LBCI
Press Highlights
2022-12-08

A move that prompted anger among Christians

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:19

Electricité du Liban: Baalbek-Hermel province may be deprived of power for months

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app