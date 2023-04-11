News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
18
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
Metn
18
o
Keserwan
18
o
North
20
o
South
17
o
Bekaa
13
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Zahrat Al Thalouth 2
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
18
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
Metn
18
o
Keserwan
18
o
North
20
o
South
17
o
Bekaa
13
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Bold Chinese vessels frustrate Taiwan's fishing communities
World
2023-04-11 | 06:17
High views
Share
Share
4
min
Bold Chinese vessels frustrate Taiwan's fishing communities
Taiwanese fisherman Wang Chia-wen contends with Chinese incursions every day, although not usually the kind staged by Beijing's military during its latest round of war games.
Fish stocks around Taiwan's tiny Matsu archipelago, a chain of rocky islands near the Chinese mainland, are crucial for the livelihoods of residents but the intruding crews are eating away at them.
Island authorities are under-resourced and locals say they are helpless to stop the hostile competition that doesn't respect the median line, an unofficial boundary in the Taiwan Strait that Beijing refuses to recognize.
"Everyone is frustrated. It has become a common occurrence," said Wang, 45.
"They come very close to the shore. We can see each other. They act as if they don't see us, but there's nothing much we can do."
The boats are harming livelihoods as well as the seabeds and marine ecosystem of Taiwan, which has one of the world's largest fishing industries, in their search for fish, squid and crabs.
Some officials say it could be part of Beijing's "grey zone" tactics, a non-military means of coercion that keeps pressure on the self-ruled island.
"With any type of grey zone harassment, there's always this component of deniability. It might be civilian, and it might be intentional," said Lii Wen, director of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party's Matsu office.
Chinese officials have described China as a responsible fishing country that opposes illegal and unregulated fishing.
- 'Every day' -
The Taiwanese coast guard often finds itself chasing Chinese vessels that fish illegally in the sprawling island chain's waters.
But they are regularly too late, locals say, especially if the Chinese boats come at night.
Authorities still managed to expel 1,291 Chinese fishing vessels from its waters last year, according to Taiwan's Coast Guard Administration data.
Such incidents bring both sides into dangerously close contact.
"Any type of accident or unpredictable events could lead to larger tensions or escalate tensions in unexpected ways," said Lii.
At the sleepy fishing harbour of Qiao Zi on Matsu's Beigan island, crews worked to fix their boats while amateur anglers sat at the end of a small jetty casting their lines into the ocean.
Chiu Ching-chih, clad in stained overalls and black Wellington boots, showed off a fresh catch of seabass jumping around behind him at the end of his working day.
The 51-year-old said Chinese incursions were incessant and islanders felt powerless to stop them.
"It has become very frequent, you can see them every day," he said.
- 'Make ends meet' -
Another threat to their stocks is squid fishing by Chinese light boats, which locals say shine LEDs from Chinese waters that have at times turned Matsu's skies a luminous green.
"There is an indirect impact because they attract the small fish to their side. Big fish from our side will also go to their side," Chiu said.
Crew on Chinese boats have also thrown stones at their Taiwanese rivals, shattering windows, and even cut their expensive nets to gain the upper hand.
"The impact has been very serious. Their fishing nets overlap with ours. They won’t cut their own net and they will damage our nets," said Wang's brother, 44-year-old Chia-ling.
A fishing net can cost between 200,000 and 300,000 Taiwanese dollars ($6,560-$9,800).
Other tactics used by the Chinese vessels condemned by the Taiwanese islanders include blast fishing with dynamite that ruins the seabed and the ecosystem below the waves.
Locals compare it to killing the hen to get the egg.
They also accuse the Chinese crews of using electrofishing -- stunning fish to catch them.
With the threat of incursions ever-present, the Matsu locals now question if they will be able to carry on, or even be able to feed their families in the future.
"Illegal fishing in our water does the most harm to us. The catch will become fewer and fewer. We have to make a living too," said Chiu.
He said a kilo of fish can fetch 400 Taiwanese dollars ($13).
"If we are unable to make ends meet, maybe one day we might have to give up fishing."
AFP
World
China
Taiwan
Vessels
Frustrate
Fishing
Community
Next
Poland says alliance with US 'absolute foundation' of European security
US designates Wall Street Journal reporter as 'wrongfully detained' by Russia
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-04-10
Japan following China's Taiwan drills with 'great interest'
World
2023-04-10
Japan following China's Taiwan drills with 'great interest'
0
World
2023-04-09
Chinese fishing crews navigate troubled waters as tensions with Taiwan flare
World
2023-04-09
Chinese fishing crews navigate troubled waters as tensions with Taiwan flare
0
World
2023-04-09
China simulates striking Taiwan on second day of drills
World
2023-04-09
China simulates striking Taiwan on second day of drills
0
World
2023-04-07
China imposes sanctions on Taiwan's US envoy, US institutions
World
2023-04-07
China imposes sanctions on Taiwan's US envoy, US institutions
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World
10:11
Biden administration seeks input on AI safety measures
World
10:11
Biden administration seeks input on AI safety measures
0
World
09:16
CarMax speeds past quarterly profit estimates on cost cuts
World
09:16
CarMax speeds past quarterly profit estimates on cost cuts
0
World
09:12
IMF: Prolonged high inflation dims outlook for world economy
World
09:12
IMF: Prolonged high inflation dims outlook for world economy
0
World
09:09
Czech finance minister plans biggest VAT overhaul in eight years - TV
World
09:09
Czech finance minister plans biggest VAT overhaul in eight years - TV
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-04-05
Beirut Governor amends the official tariffs for valet parking to LBP 75,000 within Beirut
Lebanon News
2023-04-05
Beirut Governor amends the official tariffs for valet parking to LBP 75,000 within Beirut
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-27
Opposition MPs condemn barbaric attack on people and their representatives
Lebanon News
2023-01-27
Opposition MPs condemn barbaric attack on people and their representatives
0
Press Highlights
2022-12-08
A move that prompted anger among Christians
Press Highlights
2022-12-08
A move that prompted anger among Christians
0
Lebanon News
11:19
Electricité du Liban: Baalbek-Hermel province may be deprived of power for months
Lebanon News
11:19
Electricité du Liban: Baalbek-Hermel province may be deprived of power for months
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Press Highlights
02:09
Forging a path to consensus: Walid Jumblatt's Progressive approach in resolving Lebanon's presidential crisis
Press Highlights
02:09
Forging a path to consensus: Walid Jumblatt's Progressive approach in resolving Lebanon's presidential crisis
2
Lebanon Economy
02:21
Price of gasoline sees significant increase
Lebanon Economy
02:21
Price of gasoline sees significant increase
3
Middle East
09:04
Russia starts fuel supplies to Iran by rail -sources
Middle East
09:04
Russia starts fuel supplies to Iran by rail -sources
4
Lebanon News
06:38
Public institutions to close on Eid Al-Fitr, Labor Day
Lebanon News
06:38
Public institutions to close on Eid Al-Fitr, Labor Day
5
Lebanon News
09:37
Labor Minister discusses employment, signing agreement between Ethiopia, Lebanon
Lebanon News
09:37
Labor Minister discusses employment, signing agreement between Ethiopia, Lebanon
6
Variety
07:20
In a rare scene, hail and snow cover some parts of Saudi Arabia
Variety
07:20
In a rare scene, hail and snow cover some parts of Saudi Arabia
7
World
04:35
Credit Suisse job cuts must be frozen
World
04:35
Credit Suisse job cuts must be frozen
8
Middle East
02:06
Thousands of Israelis march to illegal West Bank outpost as tensions mount
Middle East
02:06
Thousands of Israelis march to illegal West Bank outpost as tensions mount
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store