Poland says alliance with US 'absolute foundation' of European security

World
2023-04-11 | 06:40
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Poland says alliance with US &#39;absolute foundation&#39; of European security
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Poland says alliance with US 'absolute foundation' of European security

The alliance with the United States is "an absolute foundation" of European security, Poland's prime minister said on Tuesday, after controversial remarks by French President Emmanuel Macron about ties with the US and China.

Mateusz Morawiecki, speaking before boarding a plane to begin a US visit, said his country's EU presidency in 2025 would make the partnership with Washington its "main priority".

"The alliance with the United States is an absolute foundation of our security which is based on two pillars: economic cooperation and in the field of defense," said Morawiecki, whose US visit will include talks with US Vice President Kamala Harris.

"Some Western leaders dream of cooperation with everyone, with Russia and with some powers in the Far East," he added, without naming those leaders.

The comments, however, followed controversy sparked by Macron who, fresh from a visit to China, said Europe must not be a "follower" of either Washington or Beijing on Taiwan.

The French leader said in an interview with media including France's business daily Les Echos and Politico that Europe risks entanglement in "crises that aren't ours" and should "depend less on the Americans" in matters of defense.

But the head of the nationalist and populist government in Warsaw said on Tuesday he hoped to "strengthen" ties with Washington by approving and "extending" contracts on defense equipment. 

He said he would also discuss cooperation with the US on energy and nuclear power, with Poland planning to have its first nuclear plant built by US firm Westinghouse.
 
AFP

World

Poland

Alliance

US

Absolute

Foundation

European

Security

Mateusz Morawiecki

LBCI Next
Indian startups go to court to stop Google's new in-app billing system
Bold Chinese vessels frustrate Taiwan's fishing communities
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-04-04

China probes Micron for cybersecurity risks, urges Japan to stay out of US chip export curbs

LBCI
World
2023-04-04

Swedish Security Service detains five people on terrorist crime suspicion

LBCI
World
2023-04-04

Russian charged with war crimes may brief UN Security Council

LBCI
World
2023-04-02

Ukraine furious over Russian UN Security Council presidency

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
10:11

Biden administration seeks input on AI safety measures

LBCI
World
09:16

CarMax speeds past quarterly profit estimates on cost cuts

LBCI
World
09:12

IMF: Prolonged high inflation dims outlook for world economy

LBCI
World
09:09

Czech finance minister plans biggest VAT overhaul in eight years - TV

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-04-05

Beirut Governor amends the official tariffs for valet parking to LBP 75,000 within Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-27

Opposition MPs condemn barbaric attack on people and their representatives

LBCI
Press Highlights
2022-12-08

A move that prompted anger among Christians

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:19

Electricité du Liban: Baalbek-Hermel province may be deprived of power for months

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app