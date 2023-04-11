News
Poland says alliance with US 'absolute foundation' of European security
World
2023-04-11 | 06:40
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Poland says alliance with US 'absolute foundation' of European security
The alliance with the United States is "an absolute foundation" of European security, Poland's prime minister said on Tuesday, after controversial remarks by French President Emmanuel Macron about ties with the US and China.
Mateusz Morawiecki, speaking before boarding a plane to begin a US visit, said his country's EU presidency in 2025 would make the partnership with Washington its "main priority".
"The alliance with the United States is an absolute foundation of our security which is based on two pillars: economic cooperation and in the field of defense," said Morawiecki, whose US visit will include talks with US Vice President Kamala Harris.
"Some Western leaders dream of cooperation with everyone, with Russia and with some powers in the Far East," he added, without naming those leaders.
The comments, however, followed controversy sparked by Macron who, fresh from a visit to China, said Europe must not be a "follower" of either Washington or Beijing on Taiwan.
The French leader said in an interview with media including France's business daily Les Echos and Politico that Europe risks entanglement in "crises that aren't ours" and should "depend less on the Americans" in matters of defense.
But the head of the nationalist and populist government in Warsaw said on Tuesday he hoped to "strengthen" ties with Washington by approving and "extending" contracts on defense equipment.
He said he would also discuss cooperation with the US on energy and nuclear power, with Poland planning to have its first nuclear plant built by US firm Westinghouse.
AFP
World
Poland
Alliance
US
Absolute
Foundation
European
Security
Mateusz Morawiecki
