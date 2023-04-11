News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
18
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
Metn
18
o
Keserwan
18
o
North
20
o
South
17
o
Bekaa
13
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Zahrat Al Thalouth 2
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
18
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
Metn
18
o
Keserwan
18
o
North
20
o
South
17
o
Bekaa
13
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Czech finance minister plans biggest VAT overhaul in eight years - TV
World
2023-04-11 | 09:09
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Czech finance minister plans biggest VAT overhaul in eight years - TV
Czech Finance Minister Zbynek Stanjura wants to overhaul the value-added tax system, raising VAT on some items including hotels, water, beer and heating, as the country seeks to lower its budget deficit, state TV reported.
The reforms, which Czech Television called the biggest in eight years, would combine the current two lower VAT rates of 10% and 15% under a 14% rate, while maintaining the top level of 21%, it reported.
The changes could raise 24 billion crowns ($1.12 billion) for the budget next year, it said in a Monday evening report, which included some direct comments from the minister.
The finance ministry did not reply to a request for comment. Prime Minister Petr Fiala said on Tuesday that plans published in the media were not final.
"I will personally announce final proposals on the topic of lowering the budget deficits (resulting) from expert and political debates in about a month," Fiala said.
"Our coalition wants to look for potential savings primarily on the side of the state and only after that in people's pockets."
Czech TV reported that under the changes, which still face debate in the five-party, centre-right coalition government, services like lodging, water, sport and cultural activities that are currently taxed at lower rates would move into the 21% bracket.
The government is looking for around 70 billion crowns in budget savings or indirect tax increases to cut next year's deficit from a planned 295 billion crown gap this year, seeking to do its part to quell inflation running above 16%.
Stanjura told Czech TV that tax items would be judged on whether "there is a societal reason to consume more of these services".
"All others are up for debate," he said. Stanjura aims to have tax legislation in parliament by June.
The government took power at the end of 2021 aiming to rein in debt levels that remain well below European Union averages but have grown in recent years at one of the fastest rates in the bloc.
But higher spending needs due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine and state aid necessary to ease the impact of soaring energy costs on households and firms have hit its plans.
The central state budget gap should fall by 65 billion crowns in 2023, although the overall fiscal gap is expected to rise to 4.2% of gross domestic product, remaining above EU rules, according to ministry forecasts.
($1 = 21.4930 Czech crowns)
Reuters
World
Czech
Finance
Minister
Plans
VAT
Overhaul
Budget
Next
Biden heads to Northern Ireland at delicate political juncture
Italy's coastguard works to rescue 1,200 migrants drifting at sea
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East
2023-04-09
Kuwait PM appoints finance minister in cabinet reshuffle
Middle East
2023-04-09
Kuwait PM appoints finance minister in cabinet reshuffle
0
Middle East
2023-04-08
Pakistan finance minister says he canceled Washington trip on prime minister's orders
Middle East
2023-04-08
Pakistan finance minister says he canceled Washington trip on prime minister's orders
0
World
2023-04-08
Swiss finance minister sees no 'stumbling blocks' to UBS takeover of Credit Suisse
World
2023-04-08
Swiss finance minister sees no 'stumbling blocks' to UBS takeover of Credit Suisse
0
World
2023-04-08
Austrian banks unaffected by banking turmoil - finance minister tells NZZ
World
2023-04-08
Austrian banks unaffected by banking turmoil - finance minister tells NZZ
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World
10:11
Biden administration seeks input on AI safety measures
World
10:11
Biden administration seeks input on AI safety measures
0
World
09:16
CarMax speeds past quarterly profit estimates on cost cuts
World
09:16
CarMax speeds past quarterly profit estimates on cost cuts
0
World
09:12
IMF: Prolonged high inflation dims outlook for world economy
World
09:12
IMF: Prolonged high inflation dims outlook for world economy
0
World
07:42
Newmont plumps final bid for Australia's Newcrest to $19.5 bln
World
07:42
Newmont plumps final bid for Australia's Newcrest to $19.5 bln
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-04-05
Beirut Governor amends the official tariffs for valet parking to LBP 75,000 within Beirut
Lebanon News
2023-04-05
Beirut Governor amends the official tariffs for valet parking to LBP 75,000 within Beirut
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-27
Opposition MPs condemn barbaric attack on people and their representatives
Lebanon News
2023-01-27
Opposition MPs condemn barbaric attack on people and their representatives
0
Press Highlights
2022-12-08
A move that prompted anger among Christians
Press Highlights
2022-12-08
A move that prompted anger among Christians
0
Lebanon News
11:19
Electricité du Liban: Baalbek-Hermel province may be deprived of power for months
Lebanon News
11:19
Electricité du Liban: Baalbek-Hermel province may be deprived of power for months
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Press Highlights
02:09
Forging a path to consensus: Walid Jumblatt's Progressive approach in resolving Lebanon's presidential crisis
Press Highlights
02:09
Forging a path to consensus: Walid Jumblatt's Progressive approach in resolving Lebanon's presidential crisis
2
Lebanon Economy
02:21
Price of gasoline sees significant increase
Lebanon Economy
02:21
Price of gasoline sees significant increase
3
Middle East
09:04
Russia starts fuel supplies to Iran by rail -sources
Middle East
09:04
Russia starts fuel supplies to Iran by rail -sources
4
Lebanon News
06:38
Public institutions to close on Eid Al-Fitr, Labor Day
Lebanon News
06:38
Public institutions to close on Eid Al-Fitr, Labor Day
5
Lebanon News
09:37
Labor Minister discusses employment, signing agreement between Ethiopia, Lebanon
Lebanon News
09:37
Labor Minister discusses employment, signing agreement between Ethiopia, Lebanon
6
Variety
07:20
In a rare scene, hail and snow cover some parts of Saudi Arabia
Variety
07:20
In a rare scene, hail and snow cover some parts of Saudi Arabia
7
World
04:35
Credit Suisse job cuts must be frozen
World
04:35
Credit Suisse job cuts must be frozen
8
Middle East
02:06
Thousands of Israelis march to illegal West Bank outpost as tensions mount
Middle East
02:06
Thousands of Israelis march to illegal West Bank outpost as tensions mount
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store