Deutsche Bank says cutting risks from Russian IT operations

World
2023-04-12 | 04:25
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Deutsche Bank says cutting risks from Russian IT operations
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Deutsche Bank says cutting risks from Russian IT operations

Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) is looking for ways to minimize business disruption as it reduces risks from its Russian technology operations in line with the law, Germany's biggest lender said on Wednesday.

The comments by a bank spokesperson followed a report in the Financial Times that the bank was winding down its remaining software technology operations in Moscow and St Petersburg as it looks to end its decades-long reliance on Russian IT expertise.
 
"We continue to de-risk our operations in the Russia technology center," the spokesperson told Reuters in an email.

Wider options on offer to employees included leaving by mutual agreement alongside relocation and remaining on the platform, the spokesperson added.

"This process is being conducted in a way that minimizes business disruption and is in full compliance with relevant Russian legislation."
 
In a surprise move last year, the bank had said it would wind down its Russian business following criticism by some investors and politicians in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which Moscow calls a "special military operation".

The bank has offered individual severance packages to the 500 IT professionals still left on its payroll in Russia and wants to shed the staff in the next six months, the newspaper said, citing sources familiar with the matter.

After unveiling its plan, the lender started relocating several hundred Russian IT experts to Berlin, with the Handelsblatt newspaper reporting that a mid-three-digit number had moved by June last year.

Deutsche Bank has not yet made the formal decision to completely shutter its Russian IT operations, but the move is considered a done deal internally, the Financial Times added.
 

World

Deutsche Bank

Germany

Cutting

Risks

IT

Russian

Operations

LBCI Next
US begins study of possible rules to regulate AI like ChatGPT
Armenian and Azeri soldiers clash near contested region, seven killed
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
06:09

Germany waters down plan to legalise cannabis after talks with Brussels

LBCI
Variety
08:40

AutoLeap, now with $18M Series B, accelerates SaaS approach to auto repair operations

LBCI
Variety
2023-04-10

Twitter is now resurfacing official Russian accounts in search results

LBCI
World
2023-04-10

Russian forces step up strikes on two key Ukrainian cities

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
07:05

Biden to meet UK's Sunak in Belfast at start of Irish tour

LBCI
World
07:00

Musk says owning Twitter ‘painful’ but needed to be done

LBCI
World
06:57

Ukraine farmers say protests in EU over Ukrainian grain are political

LBCI
World
06:43

Biden to tout economic growth as dividend of N Ireland peace

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
05:45

Under pouring rain, Erdogan rival vows 'return of spring'

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:35

Lebanon’s ISF seizes 120,000 Captagon pills in Qabait, arrests one of those involved

LBCI
Variety
05:15

AUB inaugurates its Cyprus campus as a dedication to its strategic vision

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-04-10

In Lebanon, families need LBP 40 million per month for a decent living: report

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:53

The RTA's reopening raises questions about corruption in Lebanon's public sector

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:43

Leaked documents possibly reveal Egypt's plan to supply Russia with weapons

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:19

Electricité du Liban: Baalbek-Hermel province may be deprived of power for months

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:37

Labor Minister discusses employment, signing agreement between Ethiopia, Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:07

Bou Saab proposes a law to extend municipal councils by four months

LBCI
Press Highlights
04:48

Lebanon's political and banking systems under mounting pressure

LBCI
World
01:49

Russia starts fuel supplies to Iran by rail - sources

LBCI
Middle East
09:04

Russia starts fuel supplies to Iran by rail -sources

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app