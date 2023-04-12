News
US having discussions with allies over leaked documents- official
World
2023-04-12 | 05:16
US having discussions with allies over leaked documents- official
The United States has been engaging with its allies over the recent purported leak of classified documents which supposedly reveal military capabilities of some US partners, a White House official said on Wednesday.
"I think we've been having engagements across the administration with a broad number of allies and partners but can't speak specifically with (what) the president intends to raise for the prime minister this morning," National Security Council Senior Director for Europe Amanda Sloat told reporters.
She was responding to a question on whether Biden would raise the issue in a meeting with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak during his visit to Northern Ireland on Wednesday.
Reuters
US
Discussions
Allies
Leaked
Documents
Related Articles
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:43
Leaked documents possibly reveal Egypt's plan to supply Russia with weapons
News Bulletin Reports
11:43
Leaked documents possibly reveal Egypt's plan to supply Russia with weapons
0
World
2023-04-10
South Korea to discuss 'issues raised' from leaked documents with US
World
2023-04-10
South Korea to discuss 'issues raised' from leaked documents with US
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-19
Majority of Christian MPs expected to attend prayer gathering with concerns over political discussions looming
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-19
Majority of Christian MPs expected to attend prayer gathering with concerns over political discussions looming
0
Middle East
2023-03-08
Women's Day rallies seek equality, focus on Iran, Afghanistan
Middle East
2023-03-08
Women's Day rallies seek equality, focus on Iran, Afghanistan
World
07:05
Biden to meet UK's Sunak in Belfast at start of Irish tour
World
07:05
Biden to meet UK's Sunak in Belfast at start of Irish tour
0
World
07:00
Musk says owning Twitter ‘painful’ but needed to be done
World
07:00
Musk says owning Twitter ‘painful’ but needed to be done
0
World
06:57
Ukraine farmers say protests in EU over Ukrainian grain are political
World
06:57
Ukraine farmers say protests in EU over Ukrainian grain are political
0
World
06:43
Biden to tout economic growth as dividend of N Ireland peace
World
06:43
Biden to tout economic growth as dividend of N Ireland peace
Middle East
05:45
Under pouring rain, Erdogan rival vows 'return of spring'
Middle East
05:45
Under pouring rain, Erdogan rival vows 'return of spring'
0
Lebanon News
03:35
Lebanon’s ISF seizes 120,000 Captagon pills in Qabait, arrests one of those involved
Lebanon News
03:35
Lebanon’s ISF seizes 120,000 Captagon pills in Qabait, arrests one of those involved
0
Variety
05:15
AUB inaugurates its Cyprus campus as a dedication to its strategic vision
Variety
05:15
AUB inaugurates its Cyprus campus as a dedication to its strategic vision
0
Press Highlights
2023-04-10
In Lebanon, families need LBP 40 million per month for a decent living: report
Press Highlights
2023-04-10
In Lebanon, families need LBP 40 million per month for a decent living: report
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
1
News Bulletin Reports
12:53
The RTA's reopening raises questions about corruption in Lebanon's public sector
News Bulletin Reports
12:53
The RTA's reopening raises questions about corruption in Lebanon's public sector
2
News Bulletin Reports
11:43
Leaked documents possibly reveal Egypt's plan to supply Russia with weapons
News Bulletin Reports
11:43
Leaked documents possibly reveal Egypt's plan to supply Russia with weapons
3
Lebanon News
11:19
Electricité du Liban: Baalbek-Hermel province may be deprived of power for months
Lebanon News
11:19
Electricité du Liban: Baalbek-Hermel province may be deprived of power for months
4
Lebanon News
09:37
Labor Minister discusses employment, signing agreement between Ethiopia, Lebanon
Lebanon News
09:37
Labor Minister discusses employment, signing agreement between Ethiopia, Lebanon
5
Lebanon News
06:07
Bou Saab proposes a law to extend municipal councils by four months
Lebanon News
06:07
Bou Saab proposes a law to extend municipal councils by four months
6
Press Highlights
04:48
Lebanon's political and banking systems under mounting pressure
Press Highlights
04:48
Lebanon's political and banking systems under mounting pressure
7
World
01:49
Russia starts fuel supplies to Iran by rail - sources
World
01:49
Russia starts fuel supplies to Iran by rail - sources
8
Middle East
09:04
Russia starts fuel supplies to Iran by rail -sources
Middle East
09:04
Russia starts fuel supplies to Iran by rail -sources
