Rheinmetall wins double-digit million-euro order from China's SAIC Motor

World
2023-04-12 | 05:59
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Rheinmetall wins double-digit million-euro order from China&#39;s SAIC Motor
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Rheinmetall wins double-digit million-euro order from China's SAIC Motor

Germany's Rheinmetall (RHMG.DE) has won a double-digit million-euro order from China's SAIC Motor to produce engine blocks for hybrid vehicles, the industrial group said in a statement on Wednesday.

Production is set to begin in China in 2024, the company said.

Reuters 

World

Rheinmetall

Order

China

SAIC Motor

Transportation

Business

Auto

LBCI Next
World Bank chief says Western European countries need to help fund Ukraine reconstruction
US union opposes driverless trucks waiver for Waymo, Aurora
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-04-10

Mongolia grass fires threaten border with China - Chinese state media

LBCI
Variety
2023-04-07

China's Alibaba invites businesses to trial AI chatbot

LBCI
World
2023-04-05

'Reset' or risky business?: EU leaders return to reopened China

LBCI
World
2023-04-04

India rejects China's renaming of places along disputed border

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
07:05

Biden to meet UK's Sunak in Belfast at start of Irish tour

LBCI
World
07:00

Musk says owning Twitter ‘painful’ but needed to be done

LBCI
World
06:57

Ukraine farmers say protests in EU over Ukrainian grain are political

LBCI
World
06:43

Biden to tout economic growth as dividend of N Ireland peace

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:25

Coalition Rejecting Extension warns of municipal election delay due to lack of funding

LBCI
Press Highlights
04:48

Lebanon's political and banking systems under mounting pressure

LBCI
Middle East
05:45

Under pouring rain, Erdogan rival vows 'return of spring'

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:35

Lebanon’s ISF seizes 120,000 Captagon pills in Qabait, arrests one of those involved

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:53

The RTA's reopening raises questions about corruption in Lebanon's public sector

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:43

Leaked documents possibly reveal Egypt's plan to supply Russia with weapons

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:19

Electricité du Liban: Baalbek-Hermel province may be deprived of power for months

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:37

Labor Minister discusses employment, signing agreement between Ethiopia, Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:07

Bou Saab proposes a law to extend municipal councils by four months

LBCI
Press Highlights
04:48

Lebanon's political and banking systems under mounting pressure

LBCI
World
01:49

Russia starts fuel supplies to Iran by rail - sources

LBCI
Middle East
09:04

Russia starts fuel supplies to Iran by rail -sources

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app