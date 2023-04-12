News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
13
o
Mount Lebanon
14
o
Metn
16
o
Keserwan
16
o
North
17
o
South
13
o
Bekaa
10
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
2:30pm news
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
13
o
Mount Lebanon
14
o
Metn
16
o
Keserwan
16
o
North
17
o
South
13
o
Bekaa
10
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Abortion pill opponents urge US appeals court to allow ban
World
2023-04-12 | 06:29
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Abortion pill opponents urge US appeals court to allow ban
Abortion opponents on Tuesday urged a US appeals court to allow the suspension of Food and Drug Administration's approval of the abortion pill mifepristone, in a case with potentially far-reaching impact on how the government regulates medicine.
In a filing with the 5th US Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans, lawyers for groups and doctors who oppose abortion and challenged the FDA's more than two decade-old approval of the drug said a government request to stay the suspension was "extraordinary and unprecedented" and should be denied.
The abortion opponents' requests came one day after the US Department of Justice urged the appeals court to put US District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk's April 7 order voiding the FDA's approval on hold through the appeals process.
Kacsmaryk, a Texas judge appointed by former Republican President Donald Trump, had issued only a seven-day stay.
The groups and doctors are led by the Alliance for Hippocratic Medicine, which was formed last August. It is not clear when the 5th Circuit will rule on extending the stay.
Mifepristone is the first pill in a two-drug regimen for medication abortions used in more than half of all US abortions. Several states have announced plans to stockpile mifepristone or the other drug, misoprostol.
The Justice Department said on Monday that mifepristone was safe, and Kacsmaryk's decision would "thwart FDA's scientific judgment and severely harm women, particularly those for whom mifepristone is a medical or practical necessity."
Several hundred drug and biotechnology company executives not involved in making mifepristone on Monday called for a reversal of the judge's decision, saying they count on the FDA's autonomy and authority to approve new drugs for patients.
"If courts can overturn drug approvals without regard for science or evidence, or for the complexity required to fully vet the safety and efficacy of new drugs, any medicine is at risk for the same outcome as mifepristone," they said.
Twenty-three mostly Democratic-led states plus Washington, D.C., 28 municipalities including Baltimore, Boston and Los Angeles, and most Democratic members of Congress filed briefs supporting a longer stay of the decision.
Many others backed the decision, including 69 Republican members of Congress who said the FDA's actions posed "grave risks" to women and girls seeking "chemical abortions," a term the judge also used.
Kacsmaryk, based in Amarillo, ruled that the FDA exceeded its authority by ignoring mifepristone's risks and relying on "plainly unsound reasoning" when approving it.
Eighteen minutes later, a federal judge in Washington state issued a contradictory ruling that directed the FDA to keep the drug available in 17 states and Washington, D.C.
If the split persists, the US Supreme Court may be asked to resolve the matter.
Federal appeals courts normally assign cases to three-judge panels. Twelve of the 16 5th Circuit judges who hear cases are Republican appointees.
The case is Alliance for Hippocratic Medicine et al v FDA et al, 5th US Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 23-10362.
Reuters
World
Abortion
Pill
Opponents
Urge
US
Appeal
Court
Allow
Ban
Next
Protesters detained as Macron visits Amsterdam university
Myanmar confirms deadly air strike as international outcry mounts
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-03-15
Texas judge to consider banning abortion pill in US
World
2023-03-15
Texas judge to consider banning abortion pill in US
0
World
2023-04-10
White House plans support for drugstores, pharma in abortion pill battle
World
2023-04-10
White House plans support for drugstores, pharma in abortion pill battle
0
Variety
2023-04-07
US would bar full ban on trans athletes but allow exceptions
Variety
2023-04-07
US would bar full ban on trans athletes but allow exceptions
0
World
2023-04-06
Analysis: Texas abortion pill ruling could disrupt US drug oversight
World
2023-04-06
Analysis: Texas abortion pill ruling could disrupt US drug oversight
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World
07:05
Biden to meet UK's Sunak in Belfast at start of Irish tour
World
07:05
Biden to meet UK's Sunak in Belfast at start of Irish tour
0
World
07:00
Musk says owning Twitter ‘painful’ but needed to be done
World
07:00
Musk says owning Twitter ‘painful’ but needed to be done
0
World
06:57
Ukraine farmers say protests in EU over Ukrainian grain are political
World
06:57
Ukraine farmers say protests in EU over Ukrainian grain are political
0
World
06:43
Biden to tout economic growth as dividend of N Ireland peace
World
06:43
Biden to tout economic growth as dividend of N Ireland peace
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
06:25
Coalition Rejecting Extension warns of municipal election delay due to lack of funding
Lebanon News
06:25
Coalition Rejecting Extension warns of municipal election delay due to lack of funding
0
Press Highlights
04:48
Lebanon's political and banking systems under mounting pressure
Press Highlights
04:48
Lebanon's political and banking systems under mounting pressure
0
Middle East
05:45
Under pouring rain, Erdogan rival vows 'return of spring'
Middle East
05:45
Under pouring rain, Erdogan rival vows 'return of spring'
0
Lebanon News
03:35
Lebanon’s ISF seizes 120,000 Captagon pills in Qabait, arrests one of those involved
Lebanon News
03:35
Lebanon’s ISF seizes 120,000 Captagon pills in Qabait, arrests one of those involved
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
12:53
The RTA's reopening raises questions about corruption in Lebanon's public sector
News Bulletin Reports
12:53
The RTA's reopening raises questions about corruption in Lebanon's public sector
2
News Bulletin Reports
11:43
Leaked documents possibly reveal Egypt's plan to supply Russia with weapons
News Bulletin Reports
11:43
Leaked documents possibly reveal Egypt's plan to supply Russia with weapons
3
Lebanon News
11:19
Electricité du Liban: Baalbek-Hermel province may be deprived of power for months
Lebanon News
11:19
Electricité du Liban: Baalbek-Hermel province may be deprived of power for months
4
Lebanon News
09:37
Labor Minister discusses employment, signing agreement between Ethiopia, Lebanon
Lebanon News
09:37
Labor Minister discusses employment, signing agreement between Ethiopia, Lebanon
5
Lebanon News
06:07
Bou Saab proposes a law to extend municipal councils by four months
Lebanon News
06:07
Bou Saab proposes a law to extend municipal councils by four months
6
Press Highlights
04:48
Lebanon's political and banking systems under mounting pressure
Press Highlights
04:48
Lebanon's political and banking systems under mounting pressure
7
World
01:49
Russia starts fuel supplies to Iran by rail - sources
World
01:49
Russia starts fuel supplies to Iran by rail - sources
8
Middle East
09:04
Russia starts fuel supplies to Iran by rail -sources
Middle East
09:04
Russia starts fuel supplies to Iran by rail -sources
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store