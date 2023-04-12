Abortion pill opponents urge US appeals court to allow ban

World
2023-04-12 | 06:29
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Abortion pill opponents urge US appeals court to allow ban
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
Abortion pill opponents urge US appeals court to allow ban

Abortion opponents on Tuesday urged a US appeals court to allow the suspension of Food and Drug Administration's approval of the abortion pill mifepristone, in a case with potentially far-reaching impact on how the government regulates medicine.

In a filing with the 5th US Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans, lawyers for groups and doctors who oppose abortion and challenged the FDA's more than two decade-old approval of the drug said a government request to stay the suspension was "extraordinary and unprecedented" and should be denied.

The abortion opponents' requests came one day after the US Department of Justice urged the appeals court to put US District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk's April 7 order voiding the FDA's approval on hold through the appeals process.

Kacsmaryk, a Texas judge appointed by former Republican President Donald Trump, had issued only a seven-day stay.

The groups and doctors are led by the Alliance for Hippocratic Medicine, which was formed last August. It is not clear when the 5th Circuit will rule on extending the stay.

Mifepristone is the first pill in a two-drug regimen for medication abortions used in more than half of all US abortions. Several states have announced plans to stockpile mifepristone or the other drug, misoprostol.

The Justice Department said on Monday that mifepristone was safe, and Kacsmaryk's decision would "thwart FDA's scientific judgment and severely harm women, particularly those for whom mifepristone is a medical or practical necessity."

Several hundred drug and biotechnology company executives not involved in making mifepristone on Monday called for a reversal of the judge's decision, saying they count on the FDA's autonomy and authority to approve new drugs for patients.

"If courts can overturn drug approvals without regard for science or evidence, or for the complexity required to fully vet the safety and efficacy of new drugs, any medicine is at risk for the same outcome as mifepristone," they said.

Twenty-three mostly Democratic-led states plus Washington, D.C., 28 municipalities including Baltimore, Boston and Los Angeles, and most Democratic members of Congress filed briefs supporting a longer stay of the decision.

Many others backed the decision, including 69 Republican members of Congress who said the FDA's actions posed "grave risks" to women and girls seeking "chemical abortions," a term the judge also used.

Kacsmaryk, based in Amarillo, ruled that the FDA exceeded its authority by ignoring mifepristone's risks and relying on "plainly unsound reasoning" when approving it.

Eighteen minutes later, a federal judge in Washington state issued a contradictory ruling that directed the FDA to keep the drug available in 17 states and Washington, D.C.

If the split persists, the US Supreme Court may be asked to resolve the matter.

Federal appeals courts normally assign cases to three-judge panels. Twelve of the 16 5th Circuit judges who hear cases are Republican appointees.

The case is Alliance for Hippocratic Medicine et al v FDA et al, 5th US Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 23-10362.
 
 

World

Abortion

Pill

Opponents

Urge

US

Appeal

Court

Allow

Ban

LBCI Next
Protesters detained as Macron visits Amsterdam university
Myanmar confirms deadly air strike as international outcry mounts
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-03-15

Texas judge to consider banning abortion pill in US

LBCI
World
2023-04-10

White House plans support for drugstores, pharma in abortion pill battle

LBCI
Variety
2023-04-07

US would bar full ban on trans athletes but allow exceptions

LBCI
World
2023-04-06

Analysis: Texas abortion pill ruling could disrupt US drug oversight

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
07:05

Biden to meet UK's Sunak in Belfast at start of Irish tour

LBCI
World
07:00

Musk says owning Twitter ‘painful’ but needed to be done

LBCI
World
06:57

Ukraine farmers say protests in EU over Ukrainian grain are political

LBCI
World
06:43

Biden to tout economic growth as dividend of N Ireland peace

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:25

Coalition Rejecting Extension warns of municipal election delay due to lack of funding

LBCI
Press Highlights
04:48

Lebanon's political and banking systems under mounting pressure

LBCI
Middle East
05:45

Under pouring rain, Erdogan rival vows 'return of spring'

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:35

Lebanon’s ISF seizes 120,000 Captagon pills in Qabait, arrests one of those involved

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:53

The RTA's reopening raises questions about corruption in Lebanon's public sector

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:43

Leaked documents possibly reveal Egypt's plan to supply Russia with weapons

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:19

Electricité du Liban: Baalbek-Hermel province may be deprived of power for months

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:37

Labor Minister discusses employment, signing agreement between Ethiopia, Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:07

Bou Saab proposes a law to extend municipal councils by four months

LBCI
Press Highlights
04:48

Lebanon's political and banking systems under mounting pressure

LBCI
World
01:49

Russia starts fuel supplies to Iran by rail - sources

LBCI
Middle East
09:04

Russia starts fuel supplies to Iran by rail -sources

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app