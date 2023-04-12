Protesters detained as Macron visits Amsterdam university

World
2023-04-12 | 06:31
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Protesters detained as Macron visits Amsterdam university
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
1min
Protesters detained as Macron visits Amsterdam university

Dutch police arrested two protesters who ran towards French President Emmanuel Macron outside Amsterdam University on Wednesday, a police spokesman said, in a fresh disturbance during Macron's state visit.

"For the honor of the workers and a better world -- even if Macron doesn't like it, we are here," one protester chanted as he was pinned down by several security officials, TV footage showed.

The protester ran towards Macron and was tackled to the ground, knocking over a man in uniform, according to images on social media.

The incident happened just after the French president had got out of a limousine with Dutch King Willem-Alexander and was being greeted by Amsterdam Mayor Femke Halsema.

“We arrested two protesters for running towards the president. For disturbing public order and threatening," Amsterdam police spokesperson Lex van Liebergen told AFP.

"It was a man and a woman, protesters. One of them had a banner."

There was a separate small group of demonstrators but it was not clear if they were linked to the arrested protesters, she added.

It was the second such disruption in two days after protesters heckled Macron as he gave a speech on European sovereignty at a theatre in The Hague on Tuesday.
 
AFP

World

French

President

Emmanuel Macron

Visits

Amsterdam

Protesters

Arrested

University

Detained

LBCI Next
Xi says China must strengthen training for 'actual combat'
Abortion pill opponents urge US appeals court to allow ban
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-02

Presidential file: Can Frangieh's French connection secure Saudi approval?

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-03-27

French Ambassador stresses need for urgent dialogue, election of president

LBCI
World
2023-03-21

Dozens arrested in French protests after government survives no-confidence vote

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-03-07

Boukhari visits Bkerke, stresses need for a president not immersed in corruption

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
07:05

Biden to meet UK's Sunak in Belfast at start of Irish tour

LBCI
World
07:00

Musk says owning Twitter ‘painful’ but needed to be done

LBCI
World
06:57

Ukraine farmers say protests in EU over Ukrainian grain are political

LBCI
World
06:43

Biden to tout economic growth as dividend of N Ireland peace

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:25

Coalition Rejecting Extension warns of municipal election delay due to lack of funding

LBCI
Press Highlights
04:48

Lebanon's political and banking systems under mounting pressure

LBCI
Middle East
05:45

Under pouring rain, Erdogan rival vows 'return of spring'

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:35

Lebanon’s ISF seizes 120,000 Captagon pills in Qabait, arrests one of those involved

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:53

The RTA's reopening raises questions about corruption in Lebanon's public sector

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:43

Leaked documents possibly reveal Egypt's plan to supply Russia with weapons

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:19

Electricité du Liban: Baalbek-Hermel province may be deprived of power for months

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:37

Labor Minister discusses employment, signing agreement between Ethiopia, Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:07

Bou Saab proposes a law to extend municipal councils by four months

LBCI
Press Highlights
04:48

Lebanon's political and banking systems under mounting pressure

LBCI
World
01:49

Russia starts fuel supplies to Iran by rail - sources

LBCI
Middle East
09:04

Russia starts fuel supplies to Iran by rail -sources

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app