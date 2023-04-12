Xi says China must strengthen training for 'actual combat'

World
2023-04-12 | 06:33
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Xi says China must strengthen training for &#39;actual combat&#39;
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Xi says China must strengthen training for 'actual combat'

China's President Xi Jinping called on the country's armed forces to "strengthen military training oriented towards actual combat", state broadcaster CCTV reported Wednesday.

Xi's comments, made on a naval inspection trip on Tuesday, come shortly after three days of military drills by China's People's Liberation Army intended to intimidate Taiwan.

Tensions are high in the region after the show of force by Beijing, which sees self-ruled Taiwan as its territory.

China launched the military drills in response to a visit last week by Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen to the United States, where she met a bipartisan group of lawmakers.

Xi on Tuesday told the PLA's Southern Theatre Command Navy that the military must "resolutely defend China's territorial sovereignty and maritime interests, and strive to protect overall peripheral stability", CCTV reported.
 
AFP

World

China

Xi Jinping

Strengthen

Training

Actual

Combat

LBCI Next
Trump seeks 4-week delay in rape accuser's trial, cites 'prejudicial' media coverage
Protesters detained as Macron visits Amsterdam university
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-04-01

China stages combat patrols after warning Taiwan about US speaker meeting

LBCI
World
05:59

Rheinmetall wins double-digit million-euro order from China's SAIC Motor

LBCI
World
05:47

China sets up no-fly zone north of Taiwan for 'space activities'

LBCI
World
2023-04-11

Australia reaches deal with China over barley dispute as trade ties improve

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
07:05

Biden to meet UK's Sunak in Belfast at start of Irish tour

LBCI
World
07:00

Musk says owning Twitter ‘painful’ but needed to be done

LBCI
World
06:57

Ukraine farmers say protests in EU over Ukrainian grain are political

LBCI
World
06:43

Biden to tout economic growth as dividend of N Ireland peace

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:25

Coalition Rejecting Extension warns of municipal election delay due to lack of funding

LBCI
Press Highlights
04:48

Lebanon's political and banking systems under mounting pressure

LBCI
Middle East
05:45

Under pouring rain, Erdogan rival vows 'return of spring'

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:35

Lebanon’s ISF seizes 120,000 Captagon pills in Qabait, arrests one of those involved

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:53

The RTA's reopening raises questions about corruption in Lebanon's public sector

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:43

Leaked documents possibly reveal Egypt's plan to supply Russia with weapons

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:19

Electricité du Liban: Baalbek-Hermel province may be deprived of power for months

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:37

Labor Minister discusses employment, signing agreement between Ethiopia, Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:07

Bou Saab proposes a law to extend municipal councils by four months

LBCI
Press Highlights
04:48

Lebanon's political and banking systems under mounting pressure

LBCI
World
01:49

Russia starts fuel supplies to Iran by rail - sources

LBCI
Middle East
09:04

Russia starts fuel supplies to Iran by rail -sources

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app