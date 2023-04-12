News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
13
o
Mount Lebanon
14
o
Metn
16
o
Keserwan
16
o
North
17
o
South
13
o
Bekaa
10
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
2:30pm news
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
13
o
Mount Lebanon
14
o
Metn
16
o
Keserwan
16
o
North
17
o
South
13
o
Bekaa
10
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Trump seeks 4-week delay in rape accuser's trial, cites 'prejudicial' media coverage
World
2023-04-12 | 06:42
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Trump seeks 4-week delay in rape accuser's trial, cites 'prejudicial' media coverage
Donald Trump asked a US judge to delay the scheduled April 25 trial over whether he defamed former Elle magazine columnist E. Jean Carroll by denying he raped her, citing the recent "deluge of prejudicial media coverage" of criminal charges against him.
In a Tuesday night letter to US District Judge Lewis Kaplan in Manhattan, Trump's lawyers said a four-week "cooling off" period to at least May 23 was necessary to guarantee the former US president's right to a fair trial in Carroll's case.
Absent a delay, "many, if not most, prospective jurors will have the criminal allegations top of mind when judging President Trump's defense against Ms. Carroll's allegations," Trump's lawyers Joe Tacopina and Alina Habba said in the letter.
Prospective jurors, they added, "will have the breathless coverage of President Trump's alleged extra-marital affair with Stormy Daniels still ringing in their ears if [the] trial goes forward as scheduled."
Trump is seeking another White House term, and leading the Republican field.
Roberta Kaplan, a lawyer for Carroll, said she will respond to Trump's request in a letter to the judge, who is not related.
On April 4, Trump pleaded not guilty to 34 felony charges of falsifying business records, in a case brought by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.
Those charges concerned Trump's alleged concealment of a $130,000 hush money payment to buy Daniels' silence before the 2016 election about the porn star's alleged affair with him, which he denies.
Carroll is seeking damages over Trump's denial in an Oct. 2022 post on his Truth Social media platform that he raped her in late 1995 or early 1996 in a Bergdorf Goodman department store dressing room in Manhattan.
She is also suing Trump for battery over the alleged encounter, which Trump has also said never happened.
In his post, Trump said he did not know Carroll, that she made up the rape claim to promote her memoir, and that the claim was a "hoax," "lie," "con job" and "complete scam."
Carroll has long accused Trump of stalling to keep jurors from hearing her case.
The 79-year-old also sued Trump for defamation in November 2019 over his similar denial of her rape claim five months earlier. That case is still pending.
Trump's lawyers said holding a trial, expected to last several days, between May 23 and an Aug. 8 deadline to file all motions in the criminal case would result in a jury "far more likely to be impartial."
The case is Carroll v Trump, US District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 22-10016.
Reuters
World
Trump
Delay
Rape
Accuser
Trial
Prejudicial
Defamation
US
Next
Biden to tout economic growth as dividend of N Ireland peace
Xi says China must strengthen training for 'actual combat'
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-04-07
China's Alibaba invites businesses to trial AI chatbot
Variety
2023-04-07
China's Alibaba invites businesses to trial AI chatbot
0
World
2023-04-06
Australian mayor threatens to sue over alleged ChatGPT defamation
World
2023-04-06
Australian mayor threatens to sue over alleged ChatGPT defamation
0
World
2023-04-06
Trump, newly charged, urges defunding Justice Department and FBI
World
2023-04-06
Trump, newly charged, urges defunding Justice Department and FBI
0
World
2023-04-05
Trump arrest plunges White House race into uncharted territory
World
2023-04-05
Trump arrest plunges White House race into uncharted territory
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World
07:05
Biden to meet UK's Sunak in Belfast at start of Irish tour
World
07:05
Biden to meet UK's Sunak in Belfast at start of Irish tour
0
World
07:00
Musk says owning Twitter ‘painful’ but needed to be done
World
07:00
Musk says owning Twitter ‘painful’ but needed to be done
0
World
06:57
Ukraine farmers say protests in EU over Ukrainian grain are political
World
06:57
Ukraine farmers say protests in EU over Ukrainian grain are political
0
World
06:43
Biden to tout economic growth as dividend of N Ireland peace
World
06:43
Biden to tout economic growth as dividend of N Ireland peace
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
06:25
Coalition Rejecting Extension warns of municipal election delay due to lack of funding
Lebanon News
06:25
Coalition Rejecting Extension warns of municipal election delay due to lack of funding
0
Press Highlights
04:48
Lebanon's political and banking systems under mounting pressure
Press Highlights
04:48
Lebanon's political and banking systems under mounting pressure
0
Middle East
05:45
Under pouring rain, Erdogan rival vows 'return of spring'
Middle East
05:45
Under pouring rain, Erdogan rival vows 'return of spring'
0
Lebanon News
03:35
Lebanon’s ISF seizes 120,000 Captagon pills in Qabait, arrests one of those involved
Lebanon News
03:35
Lebanon’s ISF seizes 120,000 Captagon pills in Qabait, arrests one of those involved
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
12:53
The RTA's reopening raises questions about corruption in Lebanon's public sector
News Bulletin Reports
12:53
The RTA's reopening raises questions about corruption in Lebanon's public sector
2
News Bulletin Reports
11:43
Leaked documents possibly reveal Egypt's plan to supply Russia with weapons
News Bulletin Reports
11:43
Leaked documents possibly reveal Egypt's plan to supply Russia with weapons
3
Lebanon News
11:19
Electricité du Liban: Baalbek-Hermel province may be deprived of power for months
Lebanon News
11:19
Electricité du Liban: Baalbek-Hermel province may be deprived of power for months
4
Lebanon News
09:37
Labor Minister discusses employment, signing agreement between Ethiopia, Lebanon
Lebanon News
09:37
Labor Minister discusses employment, signing agreement between Ethiopia, Lebanon
5
Lebanon News
06:07
Bou Saab proposes a law to extend municipal councils by four months
Lebanon News
06:07
Bou Saab proposes a law to extend municipal councils by four months
6
Press Highlights
04:48
Lebanon's political and banking systems under mounting pressure
Press Highlights
04:48
Lebanon's political and banking systems under mounting pressure
7
World
01:49
Russia starts fuel supplies to Iran by rail - sources
World
01:49
Russia starts fuel supplies to Iran by rail - sources
8
Middle East
09:04
Russia starts fuel supplies to Iran by rail -sources
Middle East
09:04
Russia starts fuel supplies to Iran by rail -sources
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store