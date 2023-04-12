News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
13
o
Mount Lebanon
14
o
Metn
15
o
Keserwan
15
o
North
15
o
South
14
o
Bekaa
9
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Al Arbaji
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
13
o
Mount Lebanon
14
o
Metn
15
o
Keserwan
15
o
North
15
o
South
14
o
Bekaa
9
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Biden to meet UK's Sunak in Belfast at start of Irish tour
World
2023-04-12 | 07:05
High views
Share
Share
4
min
Biden to meet UK's Sunak in Belfast at start of Irish tour
US President Joe Biden will meet British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Northern Irish political leaders in Belfast on Wednesday, kicking off a three-day Irish tour with a speech to mark the 25th anniversary of Northern Ireland's 1998 peace deal.
Biden, who is fiercely proud of his Irish heritage, will spend just over half a day in the UK region before travelling south to the Irish Republic for two-and-a-half days of speeches and meetings with officials and distant relatives.
The brief Belfast stop comes against the backdrop of the latest political stalemate in which the devolved power sharing government, a key part of the 1998 peace deal, has not met for more than a year due to a row about post-Brexit trade arrangements.
"It is a huge pity and a huge disappointment that the president of the free world is not addressing the (devolved) assembly," former Irish Prime Minister Bertie Ahern, one of the architects of the Good Friday Agreement, told Channel 4 News.
"There's no good hiding that fact. It's a big own goal."
Speaking to reporters before leaving Washington, Biden said his priority was to help "keep the peace" as Northern Ireland marks the anniversary of the 1998 Good Friday Agreement that largely ended 30 years of bloodshed between mainly Catholic opponents and mainly Protestant supporters of British rule.
He also said he would seek to make sure the recent Windsor Framework deal between the European Union and Britain to ease post-Brexit trade barriers between Northern Ireland and the rest of the United Kingdom remained in place.
That deal has so far failed to convince the region's largest pro-British party, the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), to end a more than year-long boycott of the local assembly. Power sharing has endured multiple breakdowns and suspensions since 1998, including the assembly not sitting between 2017 and 2020 over a different row.
Biden will discuss the latest developments in Ukraine with Sunak but is not expected to speak about a potential free trade agreement with Britain, White House official Amanda Sloat told a news conference.
The DUP has said Biden's visit - the first to the region by a US president in 10 years - will not convince it to end its protest at the trade rules that treat the province differently to the rest of the UK.
A senior US administration official said that Biden was not planning to pressure the parties.
Ahern said he knew from experience that "knocking heads together" did not usually work in Northern Ireland and that Biden should point out the obvious case that, in any democracy, institutions of parliament were essential.
The local party leaders will have a short opportunity to speak to Biden individually at Ulster University where he will make his speech, said Naomi Long, the leader of the Alliance party, which identifies as neither nationalist or unionist.
"It's sad that it's happening in the context of not having a sitting assembly, of the Good Friday Agreement not being fully functional, but we have to make the best of the situation we find ourselves in," Long told Irish national broadcaster RTE.
Biden, flanked by new US special envoy to Northern Ireland for economic affairs Joseph Kennedy III on his arrival, will also float the possibility of closer US/Northern Ireland investment ties to try to encourage an end to the impasse.
Biden will travel later on Wednesday to County Louth - midway between Belfast and Dublin - where his great-grandfather was born. Stormy weather is expected across the island.
Biden will meet relatives from another side of his family in the western county of Mayo on Friday.
Biden's great-great-grandfather Owen Finnegan, a shoemaker from County Louth, emigrated to the United States in 1849. His family, including Biden's great-grandfather James Finnegan, followed him in 1850.
Reuters
World
Biden
UK
Sunak
Belfast
Irish
Tour
US
Deal
Next
Taiwan says China planning to close airspace amid military drills
Musk says owning Twitter ‘painful’ but needed to be done
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-04-10
Sunak, Biden to mark 25 years since N.Irish peace deal
World
2023-04-10
Sunak, Biden to mark 25 years since N.Irish peace deal
0
World
2023-04-09
UK PM Sunak to meet President Biden in Northern Ireland
World
2023-04-09
UK PM Sunak to meet President Biden in Northern Ireland
0
World
2023-03-10
Sunak, Macron to discuss migration, Ukraine as post-Brexit reset beckons
World
2023-03-10
Sunak, Macron to discuss migration, Ukraine as post-Brexit reset beckons
0
World
2023-02-28
Sunak in Belfast to sell new Brexit deal
World
2023-02-28
Sunak in Belfast to sell new Brexit deal
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World
09:21
Trump accuses France's Macron of pandering to China
World
09:21
Trump accuses France's Macron of pandering to China
0
World
08:50
UK imposes sanctions on 'financial fixers' for Russian oligarchs Abramovich, Usmanov
World
08:50
UK imposes sanctions on 'financial fixers' for Russian oligarchs Abramovich, Usmanov
0
World
08:35
US Republican Senator Tim Scott explores possible presidential run
World
08:35
US Republican Senator Tim Scott explores possible presidential run
0
World
08:29
Taliban aim to boost Afghan security forces, anti-aircraft capacity -army chief
World
08:29
Taliban aim to boost Afghan security forces, anti-aircraft capacity -army chief
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
08:26
Truecaller brings live caller ID to iPhone… but with a catch
Variety
08:26
Truecaller brings live caller ID to iPhone… but with a catch
0
World
2023-04-11
BMW on track for 2023 target despite slight Q1 sales fall
World
2023-04-11
BMW on track for 2023 target despite slight Q1 sales fall
0
Variety
08:12
GM leads $50M EnergyX deal to lock down lithium for its EVs
Variety
08:12
GM leads $50M EnergyX deal to lock down lithium for its EVs
0
Middle East
2023-03-13
UN, Syrian government implicated in Syria aid failures after quake
Middle East
2023-03-13
UN, Syrian government implicated in Syria aid failures after quake
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
06:07
Bou Saab proposes a law to extend municipal councils by four months
Lebanon News
06:07
Bou Saab proposes a law to extend municipal councils by four months
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:53
The RTA's reopening raises questions about corruption in Lebanon's public sector
News Bulletin Reports
12:53
The RTA's reopening raises questions about corruption in Lebanon's public sector
3
News Bulletin Reports
11:43
Leaked documents possibly reveal Egypt's plan to supply Russia with weapons
News Bulletin Reports
11:43
Leaked documents possibly reveal Egypt's plan to supply Russia with weapons
4
Press Highlights
04:48
Lebanon's political and banking systems under mounting pressure
Press Highlights
04:48
Lebanon's political and banking systems under mounting pressure
5
Lebanon News
11:19
Electricité du Liban: Baalbek-Hermel province may be deprived of power for months
Lebanon News
11:19
Electricité du Liban: Baalbek-Hermel province may be deprived of power for months
6
World
01:49
Russia starts fuel supplies to Iran by rail - sources
World
01:49
Russia starts fuel supplies to Iran by rail - sources
7
Middle East
11:11
GCC initiates meeting to discuss Syria's readmission to the Arab League
Middle East
11:11
GCC initiates meeting to discuss Syria's readmission to the Arab League
8
News Bulletin Reports
11:11
Uncertainty surrounds Lebanon's municipal elections
News Bulletin Reports
11:11
Uncertainty surrounds Lebanon's municipal elections
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store