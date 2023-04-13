News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
17
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
Metn
17
o
Keserwan
17
o
North
22
o
South
17
o
Bekaa
9
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Thawrat AlFalahin
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
17
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
Metn
17
o
Keserwan
17
o
North
22
o
South
17
o
Bekaa
9
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Indian soldier dies of gunshot wound at same base where 4 others killed
World
2023-04-13 | 03:44
High views
Share
Share
1
min
Indian soldier dies of gunshot wound at same base where 4 others killed
A soldier died of a gunshot wound at a military base in India's northern border state of Punjab, but it was not related to the killing of four soldiers there hours earlier, the Indian army said on Thursday.
The soldier at Bathinda Military Station on Wednesday evening was thought to have shot himself, a statement from the army said.
"There is no connection whatsoever" to the killing of four soldiers by unknown attackers 12 hours earlier, it added.
The soldier was on sentry duty with his service weapon. The weapon and cartridge case from the same weapon was found next to the soldier," the statement said.
The soldier, who had returned from leave on April 11, was rushed to a military hospital, where he died of his injuries, it added.
Earlier on Wednesday, four soldiers were shot to death in their sleep in the barracks by two people, one of them thought to be using a rifle that was reported missing from the base two days earlier.
The rifle was located later on Wednesday but the attackers had not been caught, the army said.
State police said it was "not a terror attack".
Reuters
World
India
Soldier
Base
Attack
Next
North Korea fires missile; South condemns 'grave provocation'
Shocking prison break fugitive returned to S. Africa
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-03-23
India's Vedanta says talk of stake sale baseless as shares drop 6%
World
2023-03-23
India's Vedanta says talk of stake sale baseless as shares drop 6%
0
Variety
06:00
China wants to start using moon soil to build lunar bases as soon as this decade
Variety
06:00
China wants to start using moon soil to build lunar bases as soon as this decade
0
World
05:59
India's passenger vehicle sales hit record high in FY23 on SUV demand surge
World
05:59
India's passenger vehicle sales hit record high in FY23 on SUV demand surge
0
World
05:43
Source of leaked US documents worked on military base
World
05:43
Source of leaked US documents worked on military base
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World
06:36
China's Didi Global unveils robotaxi concept car called Didi Neuron
World
06:36
China's Didi Global unveils robotaxi concept car called Didi Neuron
0
World
06:31
Norway expels 15 Russian "intelligence officers" operating as diplomats
World
06:31
Norway expels 15 Russian "intelligence officers" operating as diplomats
0
World
06:24
Trump arrives in Manhattan for NY attorney general's deposition
World
06:24
Trump arrives in Manhattan for NY attorney general's deposition
0
World
06:17
Biden and UK's Sunak did not discuss intel leaks, White House says
World
06:17
Biden and UK's Sunak did not discuss intel leaks, White House says
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World
03:43
Shocking prison break fugitive returned to S. Africa
World
03:43
Shocking prison break fugitive returned to S. Africa
0
Lebanon Economy
11:21
No light at the end of the tunnel: The complexities of implementing Lebanon's emergency electricity plan
Lebanon Economy
11:21
No light at the end of the tunnel: The complexities of implementing Lebanon's emergency electricity plan
0
Variety
2023-04-12
“Non-surgical” weight reduction with a swallowable gastric balloon!
Variety
2023-04-12
“Non-surgical” weight reduction with a swallowable gastric balloon!
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-21
Arab News joins the Nowruz celebrations, heralding a new era for Middle Eastern ties
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-21
Arab News joins the Nowruz celebrations, heralding a new era for Middle Eastern ties
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon Economy
11:21
No light at the end of the tunnel: The complexities of implementing Lebanon's emergency electricity plan
Lebanon Economy
11:21
No light at the end of the tunnel: The complexities of implementing Lebanon's emergency electricity plan
2
Lebanon Economy
14:46
Judge Aoun to lift Salameh's travel ban on Thursday ahead of Paris hearing
Lebanon Economy
14:46
Judge Aoun to lift Salameh's travel ban on Thursday ahead of Paris hearing
3
Middle East
16:56
Saudi Arabia, Syria discuss political solution to Syrian Crisis during FM's visit
Middle East
16:56
Saudi Arabia, Syria discuss political solution to Syrian Crisis during FM's visit
4
News Bulletin Reports
10:08
IMF officials refuse to hear empty promises from Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
10:08
IMF officials refuse to hear empty promises from Lebanon
5
News Bulletin Reports
11:38
Blame games and absent ministers: Chaos in joint committees session on municipal elections funding
News Bulletin Reports
11:38
Blame games and absent ministers: Chaos in joint committees session on municipal elections funding
6
Variety
11:02
In the middle of April, some Lebanese regions are covered in snow
Variety
11:02
In the middle of April, some Lebanese regions are covered in snow
7
Lebanon Economy
09:01
Negotiations ongoing to secure public sector salary increases in Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
09:01
Negotiations ongoing to secure public sector salary increases in Lebanon
8
News Bulletin Reports
12:26
Where interests meet: Lebanese leaders find common ground in joint committees and municipal elections
News Bulletin Reports
12:26
Where interests meet: Lebanese leaders find common ground in joint committees and municipal elections
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store