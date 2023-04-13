Ukraine GDP shrank 29.1 percent in 2022: official data

World
2023-04-13 | 04:06
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Ukraine GDP shrank 29.1 percent in 2022: official data
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Ukraine GDP shrank 29.1 percent in 2022: official data

Ukraine's economy contracted by 29.1 percent in 2022, the state statistics service said, as the country has been ravaged by Russia's assault.

By comparison, the pro-Western country's gross domestic product grew 3.4 percent in 2021 prior to the invasion ordered by Russian President Vladimir Putin in February 2022.

Moscow's war has killed tens of thousands, prompted millions to flee and battered swathes of the economy.

Construction was the hardest-hit sector as it shrank by 67.6 percent last year, the state statistics service said late Wednesday. 

The World Bank has said that Ukraine needs $411 billion for its reconstruction and recovery in the wake of Moscow's invasion in February last year.

Russia damaged more than 50 percent of Ukraine's power infrastructure in attacks on its neighbor over the autumn and winter months, the global lender said.
 
 
 
 
 
Reuters 

World

Ukraine

GDP

LBCI Next
China bans ships from area north of Taiwan Sunday due to 'falling rocket wreckage'
North Korea fires missile; South condemns 'grave provocation'
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
05:33

Ukraine's Naftogaz says Russia told to pay $5 bln in arbitration case

LBCI
World
06:57

Ukraine farmers say protests in EU over Ukrainian grain are political

LBCI
World
2023-04-12

World Bank chief says Western European countries need to help fund Ukraine reconstruction

LBCI
World
2023-04-12

Ukraine asks India for aid in first talks since Russian invasion

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
06:36

China's Didi Global unveils robotaxi concept car called Didi Neuron

LBCI
World
06:31

Norway expels 15 Russian "intelligence officers" operating as diplomats

LBCI
World
06:24

Trump arrives in Manhattan for NY attorney general's deposition

LBCI
World
06:17

Biden and UK's Sunak did not discuss intel leaks, White House says

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-02-03

US seeks to expel Russian mercenaries from Sudan, Libya

LBCI
Middle East
2023-03-21

Israeli government lifts ban on return to West Bank settlements

LBCI
World
2023-03-17

Banks, energy stocks push FTSE 100 higher as crisis fears ease

LBCI
World
2023-03-15

Moscow warns US aircraft away from its air space after drone crash

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
11:21

No light at the end of the tunnel: The complexities of implementing Lebanon's emergency electricity plan

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
14:46

Judge Aoun to lift Salameh's travel ban on Thursday ahead of Paris hearing

LBCI
Middle East
16:56

Saudi Arabia, Syria discuss political solution to Syrian Crisis during FM's visit

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:08

IMF officials refuse to hear empty promises from Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:38

Blame games and absent ministers: Chaos in joint committees session on municipal elections funding

LBCI
Variety
11:02

In the middle of April, some Lebanese regions are covered in snow

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
09:01

Negotiations ongoing to secure public sector salary increases in Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:26

Where interests meet: Lebanese leaders find common ground in joint committees and municipal elections

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app