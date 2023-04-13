News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
17
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
Metn
17
o
Keserwan
17
o
North
22
o
South
17
o
Bekaa
9
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Thawrat AlFalahin
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
17
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
Metn
17
o
Keserwan
17
o
North
22
o
South
17
o
Bekaa
9
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Sudan's army says powerful paramilitary force mobilises in Khartoum and other cities
World
2023-04-13 | 04:12
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Sudan's army says powerful paramilitary force mobilises in Khartoum and other cities
The Sudanese army said on Thursday that a para-military force headed by General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo had mobilized troops in the capital Khartoum and other cities - a move that raises the prospect of confrontation with the armed forces.
The army said in a statement that the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) movements represented a "clear violation of law".
The RSF is a powerful former militia that has been accused of widespread human rights abuses, especially during the conflict in Sudan's Darfur region.
Dagalo, also known as Hemedti, climbed Sudan's political ladder by serving under former leader Omar Hassan al-Bashir, who was ousted in a coup in 2019.
He is now deputy leader of Sudan's ruling council, which took power in another coup in late 2021. However, he has recently pulled away from military colleagues and found common ground with a civilian political alliance.
Relations between the military and the RSF have worsened, forcing a delay to the signing of an internationally-backed agreement with political parties for a two-year civilian-led transition to elections.
Central to Hemedti's disagreement with the military is his reluctance to set a clear deadline to integrate the RSF into the army, two military sources said,
The RSF, which operates under a special law and has its own chain of command, said in an earlier statement that it deploys across the country as part of its normal duties.
Concerned about his intentions, the army under ruling council leader General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan has stationed more soldiers in Khartoum on a state of alert, the military sources said.
Dagalo's underlying differences with the army have not been resolved and the risk remains of a confrontation that could tip Sudan, which sits in a volatile region between the Sahel and the Horn of Africa, into deepening instability.
He commands tens of thousands of fighters in the RSF and has amassed considerable mineral wealth.
Reuters
World
Sudan
Army
Khartoum
Next
Taiwan seeks satellite solutions after undersea cables cut
China bans ships from area north of Taiwan Sunday due to 'falling rocket wreckage'
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World
08:29
Taliban aim to boost Afghan security forces, anti-aircraft capacity -army chief
World
08:29
Taliban aim to boost Afghan security forces, anti-aircraft capacity -army chief
0
Middle East
2023-04-12
Israeli army kills 2 alleged Palestinian gunmen in West Bank
Middle East
2023-04-12
Israeli army kills 2 alleged Palestinian gunmen in West Bank
0
Lebanon News
2023-04-07
Defense Minister affirms the army's readiness for confrontation, says escalation in the south threatens stability
Lebanon News
2023-04-07
Defense Minister affirms the army's readiness for confrontation, says escalation in the south threatens stability
0
Lebanon News
2023-04-07
Lebanese Army finds rocket launcher in Marjeyoun
Lebanon News
2023-04-07
Lebanese Army finds rocket launcher in Marjeyoun
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World
06:36
China's Didi Global unveils robotaxi concept car called Didi Neuron
World
06:36
China's Didi Global unveils robotaxi concept car called Didi Neuron
0
World
06:31
Norway expels 15 Russian "intelligence officers" operating as diplomats
World
06:31
Norway expels 15 Russian "intelligence officers" operating as diplomats
0
World
06:24
Trump arrives in Manhattan for NY attorney general's deposition
World
06:24
Trump arrives in Manhattan for NY attorney general's deposition
0
World
06:17
Biden and UK's Sunak did not discuss intel leaks, White House says
World
06:17
Biden and UK's Sunak did not discuss intel leaks, White House says
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-02-03
US seeks to expel Russian mercenaries from Sudan, Libya
World
2023-02-03
US seeks to expel Russian mercenaries from Sudan, Libya
0
Middle East
2023-03-21
Israeli government lifts ban on return to West Bank settlements
Middle East
2023-03-21
Israeli government lifts ban on return to West Bank settlements
0
World
2023-03-17
Banks, energy stocks push FTSE 100 higher as crisis fears ease
World
2023-03-17
Banks, energy stocks push FTSE 100 higher as crisis fears ease
0
World
2023-03-15
Moscow warns US aircraft away from its air space after drone crash
World
2023-03-15
Moscow warns US aircraft away from its air space after drone crash
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon Economy
11:21
No light at the end of the tunnel: The complexities of implementing Lebanon's emergency electricity plan
Lebanon Economy
11:21
No light at the end of the tunnel: The complexities of implementing Lebanon's emergency electricity plan
2
Lebanon Economy
14:46
Judge Aoun to lift Salameh's travel ban on Thursday ahead of Paris hearing
Lebanon Economy
14:46
Judge Aoun to lift Salameh's travel ban on Thursday ahead of Paris hearing
3
Middle East
16:56
Saudi Arabia, Syria discuss political solution to Syrian Crisis during FM's visit
Middle East
16:56
Saudi Arabia, Syria discuss political solution to Syrian Crisis during FM's visit
4
News Bulletin Reports
10:08
IMF officials refuse to hear empty promises from Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
10:08
IMF officials refuse to hear empty promises from Lebanon
5
News Bulletin Reports
11:38
Blame games and absent ministers: Chaos in joint committees session on municipal elections funding
News Bulletin Reports
11:38
Blame games and absent ministers: Chaos in joint committees session on municipal elections funding
6
Variety
11:02
In the middle of April, some Lebanese regions are covered in snow
Variety
11:02
In the middle of April, some Lebanese regions are covered in snow
7
Lebanon Economy
09:01
Negotiations ongoing to secure public sector salary increases in Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
09:01
Negotiations ongoing to secure public sector salary increases in Lebanon
8
News Bulletin Reports
12:26
Where interests meet: Lebanese leaders find common ground in joint committees and municipal elections
News Bulletin Reports
12:26
Where interests meet: Lebanese leaders find common ground in joint committees and municipal elections
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store