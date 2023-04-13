China bans ships from area north of Taiwan Sunday due to 'falling rocket wreckage'

World
2023-04-13 | 04:11
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
China bans ships from area north of Taiwan Sunday due to &#39;falling rocket wreckage&#39;
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
China bans ships from area north of Taiwan Sunday due to 'falling rocket wreckage'

China will ban ships from entering an area north of Taiwan on Sunday due to "possible falling rocket wreckage", a provincial maritime authority said.

The area around 100 miles (160 kilometers) from Taipei will be closed from 9 am (0100 GMT) to 3 pm (0700 GMT), the maritime safety administration of China's eastern Fujian province said Thursday, adding that ships will be "forbidden to enter".

Beijing last week held three days of massive war games around self-ruled Taiwan, simulating targeted strikes and a blockade of the island that it views as part of its territory and has vowed to bring under its control one day.

The drills came in response Taiwanese leader Tsai Ing-wen's visit to the United States, where she met government officials, including House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

The announcement of the sea closure came after Taiwan's transport ministry on Wednesday said Beijing planned to impose a no-fly zone north of the island due to "space activities".

The restrictions would be in force from 9:30 am to 9:57 am (0130 to 0157 GMT) on Sunday, the ministry said, adding that Beijing had initially planned a three-day shutdown.

At a regular press briefing on Thursday, Beijing's foreign ministry declined to confirm whether the no-fly zone would be imposed.
 
AFP

World

China

Bans

Ships

Taiwan

Due

Failing

Rocket

Wreckage

LBCI Next
Sudan's army says powerful paramilitary force mobilises in Khartoum and other cities
Ukraine GDP shrank 29.1 percent in 2022: official data
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-04-07

China sends warships and aircraft around Taiwan for second day

LBCI
World
2023-04-06

China deploys warships near Taiwan after Tsai-McCarthy meeting

LBCI
World
07:41

Taiwan says China planning to close airspace amid military drills

LBCI
World
2023-04-12

China sets up no-fly zone north of Taiwan for 'space activities'

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
06:36

China's Didi Global unveils robotaxi concept car called Didi Neuron

LBCI
World
06:31

Norway expels 15 Russian "intelligence officers" operating as diplomats

LBCI
World
06:24

Trump arrives in Manhattan for NY attorney general's deposition

LBCI
World
06:17

Biden and UK's Sunak did not discuss intel leaks, White House says

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-02-03

US seeks to expel Russian mercenaries from Sudan, Libya

LBCI
Middle East
2023-03-21

Israeli government lifts ban on return to West Bank settlements

LBCI
World
2023-03-17

Banks, energy stocks push FTSE 100 higher as crisis fears ease

LBCI
World
2023-03-15

Moscow warns US aircraft away from its air space after drone crash

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
11:21

No light at the end of the tunnel: The complexities of implementing Lebanon's emergency electricity plan

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
14:46

Judge Aoun to lift Salameh's travel ban on Thursday ahead of Paris hearing

LBCI
Middle East
16:56

Saudi Arabia, Syria discuss political solution to Syrian Crisis during FM's visit

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:08

IMF officials refuse to hear empty promises from Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:38

Blame games and absent ministers: Chaos in joint committees session on municipal elections funding

LBCI
Variety
11:02

In the middle of April, some Lebanese regions are covered in snow

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
09:01

Negotiations ongoing to secure public sector salary increases in Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:26

Where interests meet: Lebanese leaders find common ground in joint committees and municipal elections

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app