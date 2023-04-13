News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
17
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
Metn
17
o
Keserwan
17
o
North
22
o
South
17
o
Bekaa
9
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Thawrat AlFalahin
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
17
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
Metn
17
o
Keserwan
17
o
North
22
o
South
17
o
Bekaa
9
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Taiwan seeks satellite solutions after undersea cables cut
World
2023-04-13 | 04:18
High views
Share
Share
4
min
Taiwan seeks satellite solutions after undersea cables cut
Taiwanese hostel worker Wang Chuang-jen's business took a hammering when undersea telecoms lines serving tiny Matsu archipelago were cut in February.
"It was very inconvenient," said the 35-year-old from Matsu's Beigan island, where customers struggled to book or pay online due to slow connectivity. "We all heavily depend on the internet."
The cut-off not only caused headaches for businesspeople such as Wang, it also highlighted Taiwan's digital vulnerability at a time of heightened menace from China.
The two cables were severed about 50 kilometers (30 miles) from Matsu in the Taiwan Strait within days of each other.
Locals, as well as Taipei's Communications Commission, said Chinese fishing vessels or sand dredgers -- which often drop anchor or scrape the seabed in Taiwanese waters -- may have done the damage.
"I think China is aware of the situation... it would have been easy to restrain such an act of sabotage but it didn't," senior lawmaker Cheng Yun-pen from the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) told AFP.
For its part, China describes itself as a responsible fishing country and Beijing's foreign ministry has denied the involvement of its fishing crews.
There have been nearly a dozen such incidents since 2021, and Taiwan's authorities are seeking solutions.
"If an internet outage can happen for Matsu, could a similar incident happen for (the rest of) Taiwan?" said Lii Wen, director of the DPP's Matsu office.
While cables linking Taiwan's outlying Matsu and Kinmen islands are shallow enough to be threatened by fishing vessels, experts say that even the more deeply laid cables along the main island's north, west, and south are susceptible to sabotage.
Undersea cable repair requires specialized crews and can cost several million dollars.
While its lines were cut, the Matsu archipelago -- home to about 10,000 people and only a few miles from the Chinese mainland -- relied on a patchy mountain-based microwave backup system until repairs in late March.
Authorities are seeking a sturdier alternative on a Taiwan-wide scale.
Taipei's digital ministry told AFP it has a two-year, $18 million plan to place satellite receivers in 700 places at home and abroad, to maintain government communications "during emergencies such as natural disasters or wars".
The ministry said it was "willing to cooperate with any qualified satellite service provider".
Recent war games around the island by China -- which sees self-ruled Taiwan as its territory, to be taken by force if necessary -- underlined the urgency.
The drills came after Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen's visit to the United States, where she met House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.
During that trip, two US lawmakers reportedly talked with Tsai about the island using Elon Musk's Starlink satellite system -- which has been deployed in Ukraine since its invasion by Russia.
SpaceX did not respond and Taiwan's presidential office declined a request for comment.
- Digital disruption -
Experts say the disruption in places such as Matsu has already furnished Beijing with invaluable intelligence.
"It definitely offers an opportunity for China to observe the digital resilience of the military and civilians in Matsu," said Tzeng Yi-suo, a military expert in Taipei.
Fishermen in Matsu, who rely on digital signals to take customers' orders, described the frustrating disruption.
"The (internet) speed was very, very slow, or the messages even couldn't get through. When people called me, the line was cut before I could finish even one sentence," said Wang Chia-Wen, 45.
The weeks-long drop in communications there also gave a flavor of what life would be like for Taiwan's 23 million people -- including its political and military elite -- if they were cut off.
Analysts say the main island's undersea cables could be cut by unmanned Chinese submarines, and their terrestrial terminals attacked with rockets or special forces.
"China's invasion would try to pick off Taiwan's communication settings," said Richard Hu, a retired general and military expert at the National Chengchi University.
"The incidents this time have increased the doubt concerning Taiwan's readiness level."
AFP
World
Taiwan
Seek
Satellite
Solution
After
Underwater
Cable
Cut
China
Next
Key climate alliance for insurers reiterates members will comply with antitrust laws
Sudan's army says powerful paramilitary force mobilises in Khartoum and other cities
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-03-30
Honduras' Castro to visit China after cutting Taiwan ties
World
2023-03-30
Honduras' Castro to visit China after cutting Taiwan ties
0
World
2023-04-06
China deploys warships near Taiwan after Tsai-McCarthy meeting
World
2023-04-06
China deploys warships near Taiwan after Tsai-McCarthy meeting
0
World
2023-04-01
China stages combat patrols after warning Taiwan about US speaker meeting
World
2023-04-01
China stages combat patrols after warning Taiwan about US speaker meeting
0
World
2023-03-29
Taiwan president defiant after China threatens retaliation for US trip
World
2023-03-29
Taiwan president defiant after China threatens retaliation for US trip
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World
06:36
China's Didi Global unveils robotaxi concept car called Didi Neuron
World
06:36
China's Didi Global unveils robotaxi concept car called Didi Neuron
0
World
06:31
Norway expels 15 Russian "intelligence officers" operating as diplomats
World
06:31
Norway expels 15 Russian "intelligence officers" operating as diplomats
0
World
06:24
Trump arrives in Manhattan for NY attorney general's deposition
World
06:24
Trump arrives in Manhattan for NY attorney general's deposition
0
World
06:17
Biden and UK's Sunak did not discuss intel leaks, White House says
World
06:17
Biden and UK's Sunak did not discuss intel leaks, White House says
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-02-03
US seeks to expel Russian mercenaries from Sudan, Libya
World
2023-02-03
US seeks to expel Russian mercenaries from Sudan, Libya
0
Middle East
2023-03-21
Israeli government lifts ban on return to West Bank settlements
Middle East
2023-03-21
Israeli government lifts ban on return to West Bank settlements
0
World
2023-03-17
Banks, energy stocks push FTSE 100 higher as crisis fears ease
World
2023-03-17
Banks, energy stocks push FTSE 100 higher as crisis fears ease
0
World
2023-03-15
Moscow warns US aircraft away from its air space after drone crash
World
2023-03-15
Moscow warns US aircraft away from its air space after drone crash
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon Economy
11:21
No light at the end of the tunnel: The complexities of implementing Lebanon's emergency electricity plan
Lebanon Economy
11:21
No light at the end of the tunnel: The complexities of implementing Lebanon's emergency electricity plan
2
Lebanon Economy
14:46
Judge Aoun to lift Salameh's travel ban on Thursday ahead of Paris hearing
Lebanon Economy
14:46
Judge Aoun to lift Salameh's travel ban on Thursday ahead of Paris hearing
3
Middle East
16:56
Saudi Arabia, Syria discuss political solution to Syrian Crisis during FM's visit
Middle East
16:56
Saudi Arabia, Syria discuss political solution to Syrian Crisis during FM's visit
4
News Bulletin Reports
10:08
IMF officials refuse to hear empty promises from Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
10:08
IMF officials refuse to hear empty promises from Lebanon
5
News Bulletin Reports
11:38
Blame games and absent ministers: Chaos in joint committees session on municipal elections funding
News Bulletin Reports
11:38
Blame games and absent ministers: Chaos in joint committees session on municipal elections funding
6
Variety
11:02
In the middle of April, some Lebanese regions are covered in snow
Variety
11:02
In the middle of April, some Lebanese regions are covered in snow
7
Lebanon Economy
09:01
Negotiations ongoing to secure public sector salary increases in Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
09:01
Negotiations ongoing to secure public sector salary increases in Lebanon
8
News Bulletin Reports
12:26
Where interests meet: Lebanese leaders find common ground in joint committees and municipal elections
News Bulletin Reports
12:26
Where interests meet: Lebanese leaders find common ground in joint committees and municipal elections
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store