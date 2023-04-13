News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
18
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
Metn
19
o
Keserwan
18
o
North
22
o
South
17
o
Bekaa
11
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Aswad
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
18
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
Metn
19
o
Keserwan
18
o
North
22
o
South
17
o
Bekaa
11
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Evacuations ordered as tropical cyclone nears Australia
World
2023-04-13 | 05:05
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Evacuations ordered as tropical cyclone nears Australia
A powerful tropical cyclone hurtled towards Western Australia on Thursday, triggering a "red alert" emergency and evacuation orders as authorities warned violent winds could toss caravans, tear down trees and turn debris into "missiles".
Tropical Cyclone Ilsa gathered strength over the Indian Ocean and Port Hedland, one of the world's major iron ore-shipping hubs, was cleared of vessels in preparation.
The Bureau of Meteorology predicted the category five storm would bring a "severe impact" with gusts of up to 315 kilometers (200 miles) per hour, making it one of the most powerful cyclones to hit the state in a decade.
The storm was expected to make landfall on Thursday evening or Friday morning, landing somewhere between the coastal towns of Broome and Port Hedland -- about 17 hours' drive north of the state capital, Perth.
It is forecast to then move inland, with weather warnings in place for a vast but sparsely populated expanse stretching some 1,000 kilometers (620 miles) from the coast into the desert Outback.
The region is home to iron ore and gold mines, sprawling cattle ranches and Aboriginal communities.
The Bureau of Meteorology said the winds would be strong enough to tear down trees and powerlines, and could launch caravans and even trampolines.
Flash flooding was also a risk, the weather bureau said.
The state's Department of Fire and Emergency Services said it "cannot stress enough how extreme these conditions will be for those in the area".
Peter Carter, the mayor of Port Hedland, said the destructive winds could turn flying debris into "missiles in the air".
"That's what causes all the damage, that is what injures people," he told national broadcaster ABC. "Everyone is on edge."
Australian researchers have repeatedly warned that climate change amplifies the risk of natural disasters such as bushfires, floods and cyclones.
AFP
World
Evacuations
Tropical
Cyclone
Australia
Australian
Next
Italy gives OpenAI initial to-do list for lifting ChatGPT suspension order
Uniqlo operator upgrades forecast on China demand
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-04-06
Australian mayor threatens to sue over alleged ChatGPT defamation
World
2023-04-06
Australian mayor threatens to sue over alleged ChatGPT defamation
0
World
2023-04-05
Australian mayor readies world's first defamation lawsuit over ChatGPT content
World
2023-04-05
Australian mayor readies world's first defamation lawsuit over ChatGPT content
0
World
2023-04-03
Yunupingu: Indigenous Australian 'national treasure' dies aged 74
World
2023-04-03
Yunupingu: Indigenous Australian 'national treasure' dies aged 74
0
Sports
2023-04-03
Fan at Australian Grand Prix left bleeding after hit by car debris
Sports
2023-04-03
Fan at Australian Grand Prix left bleeding after hit by car debris
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World
09:05
Biden says nothing of ‘great consequence’ in Pentagon leaks
World
09:05
Biden says nothing of ‘great consequence’ in Pentagon leaks
0
World
08:59
Oil stable as market weighs tight supply against US recession risk
World
08:59
Oil stable as market weighs tight supply against US recession risk
0
World
08:54
Fake bomb causes evacuation of Dutch parliament building
World
08:54
Fake bomb causes evacuation of Dutch parliament building
0
World
08:53
US weekly jobless claims increase as labor market slows
World
08:53
US weekly jobless claims increase as labor market slows
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
07:17
Warner Bros. Discovery promises Max will be a more personalized, technically improved streaming service
Variety
07:17
Warner Bros. Discovery promises Max will be a more personalized, technically improved streaming service
0
World
07:38
Mary Quant, designer who epitomized Swinging 60s, dies at 93
World
07:38
Mary Quant, designer who epitomized Swinging 60s, dies at 93
0
Lebanon News
2023-04-05
Airport customs thwart attempt to smuggle liquid cocaine with female passenger coming from Ghana
Lebanon News
2023-04-05
Airport customs thwart attempt to smuggle liquid cocaine with female passenger coming from Ghana
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:08
IMF officials refuse to hear empty promises from Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
10:08
IMF officials refuse to hear empty promises from Lebanon
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon Economy
14:46
Judge Aoun to lift Salameh's travel ban on Thursday ahead of Paris hearing
Lebanon Economy
14:46
Judge Aoun to lift Salameh's travel ban on Thursday ahead of Paris hearing
2
Lebanon Economy
11:21
No light at the end of the tunnel: The complexities of implementing Lebanon's emergency electricity plan
Lebanon Economy
11:21
No light at the end of the tunnel: The complexities of implementing Lebanon's emergency electricity plan
3
Middle East
16:56
Saudi Arabia, Syria discuss political solution to Syrian Crisis during FM's visit
Middle East
16:56
Saudi Arabia, Syria discuss political solution to Syrian Crisis during FM's visit
4
News Bulletin Reports
10:08
IMF officials refuse to hear empty promises from Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
10:08
IMF officials refuse to hear empty promises from Lebanon
5
News Bulletin Reports
11:38
Blame games and absent ministers: Chaos in joint committees session on municipal elections funding
News Bulletin Reports
11:38
Blame games and absent ministers: Chaos in joint committees session on municipal elections funding
6
Variety
11:02
In the middle of April, some Lebanese regions are covered in snow
Variety
11:02
In the middle of April, some Lebanese regions are covered in snow
7
News Bulletin Reports
11:46
Organized theft of high-tension towers causes power outage in Bekaa, Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
11:46
Organized theft of high-tension towers causes power outage in Bekaa, Lebanon
8
News Bulletin Reports
12:26
Where interests meet: Lebanese leaders find common ground in joint committees and municipal elections
News Bulletin Reports
12:26
Where interests meet: Lebanese leaders find common ground in joint committees and municipal elections
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store