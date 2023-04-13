Biden administration unveils nearly $300 mln for bridge projects around US

2023-04-13 | 05:18
Biden administration unveils nearly $300 mln for bridge projects around US
1min
Biden administration unveils nearly $300 mln for bridge projects around US

The Biden administration is unveiling on Thursday nearly $300 million in funding from its signature infrastructure law for nine bridge projects across the country, officials said.

The infrastructure law, which the US Congress passed with support from Democrats and Republicans, is one of President Joe Biden's key legislative accomplishments and one his administration is eager to highlight as he gears up for an expected re-election bid.
 
With Biden traveling in Ireland, Vice President Kamala Harris, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and other administration will visit some of the bridge sites to discuss the funding, which will go to projects in eight US states and Washington, DC.

"These bridges serve 230,000 vehicles combined per day, and these investments will save taxpayers time and money by reducing congestion and making long overdue improvements," the White House said in a statement.

Biden signed the $1 trillion infrastructure measure into law in November 2021 and his administration is working to implement it through projects to fix bridges and roads and expand broadband internet access to more Americans.
 

World

Joe Biden

US

President

Administration

Unveils

Bridge

Projects

