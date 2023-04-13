Bank of England fines former TSB executive over 2018 IT failure

World
2023-04-13 | 05:22
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Bank of England fines former TSB executive over 2018 IT failure
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Bank of England fines former TSB executive over 2018 IT failure

The Bank of England said on Thursday it had fined Carlos Abarca, the former chief information officer of TSB Bank Plc, 81,620 pounds ($102,115) for his failure to adequately manage a 2018 IT migration program which led to widespread disruption.

"The PRA has fined Mr Abarca because his management of a key outsourcing relationship fell below the standard we expect," said Sam Woods, the BoE deputy governor in charge of the central bank's supervisory arm, the Prudential Regulation Authority.
 

World

Bank of England

UK

Britain

Banking

Sector

Fines

Former

TSB

Executive

IT

Failure

Information

Technology

LBCI Next
Canada, South Korea eye intelligence-sharing pact - government source
Biden administration unveils nearly $300 mln for bridge projects around US
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-04-07

Russian forces likely threaten Ukrainian supply line to eastern city, Britain says

LBCI
World
2023-04-07

Former Italy PM Berlusconi in intensive care with leukemia , lung infection

LBCI
World
2023-03-21

Credit Suisse takeover sends shockwaves through London's banking sector

LBCI
World
2023-03-10

Britain's King Charles hands Duke of Edinburgh title to Prince Edward

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
09:05

Biden says nothing of ‘great consequence’ in Pentagon leaks

LBCI
World
08:59

Oil stable as market weighs tight supply against US recession risk

LBCI
World
08:54

Fake bomb causes evacuation of Dutch parliament building

LBCI
World
08:53

US weekly jobless claims increase as labor market slows

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
07:17

Warner Bros. Discovery promises Max will be a more personalized, technically improved streaming service

LBCI
World
07:38

Mary Quant, designer who epitomized Swinging 60s, dies at 93

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-04-05

Airport customs thwart attempt to smuggle liquid cocaine with female passenger coming from Ghana

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:08

IMF officials refuse to hear empty promises from Lebanon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
14:46

Judge Aoun to lift Salameh's travel ban on Thursday ahead of Paris hearing

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
11:21

No light at the end of the tunnel: The complexities of implementing Lebanon's emergency electricity plan

LBCI
Middle East
16:56

Saudi Arabia, Syria discuss political solution to Syrian Crisis during FM's visit

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:08

IMF officials refuse to hear empty promises from Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:38

Blame games and absent ministers: Chaos in joint committees session on municipal elections funding

LBCI
Variety
11:02

In the middle of April, some Lebanese regions are covered in snow

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:46

Organized theft of high-tension towers causes power outage in Bekaa, Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:26

Where interests meet: Lebanese leaders find common ground in joint committees and municipal elections

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app