Canada, South Korea eye intelligence-sharing pact - government source

World
2023-04-13 | 05:23
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Canada, South Korea eye intelligence-sharing pact - government source
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
1min
Canada, South Korea eye intelligence-sharing pact - government source

Canada and South Korea plan to launch talks on an information security agreement to facilitate intelligence-sharing and promote security ties, a Canadian government source said on Thursday.

Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly will make the announcement during an official trip to Seoul this week, said the source, who requested anonymity on the grounds they were not authorized to speak publicly about the plan.

The proposed agreement would allow for intelligence-sharing and greater levels of defense cooperation and enable Canadian firms to bet on some procurement contracts.

"In light of the present challenges to global security and to the rules-based international order, this cooperation is all the more important," said the source.

Canada made a similar announcement about an information-sharing deal with Japan last October. Joly will travel to Tokyo after South Korea.

Last November, the Canadian government launched an Indo-Pacific strategy, outlining spending of C$2.3 billion ($1.7 billion) to boost military and cyber security in the region.

Ottawa said earlier this month it would deploy a military aircraft to Japan to support implementation of United Nations Security Council sanctions against North Korea.

($1 = 1.3440 Canadian dollars)

 
 

World

Canada

South Korea

Intelligence

Sharing

Pact

Government

LBCI Next
China blames 'negative impact' of US military drills for N. Korea tensions
Bank of England fines former TSB executive over 2018 IT failure
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
08:41

Dutch government promises support to Shell to cut CO2 emissions

LBCI
Variety
07:08

S.Korea's top court tells Google to disclose user information sharing

LBCI
World
06:31

Norway expels 15 Russian "intelligence officers" operating as diplomats

LBCI
World
05:25

China blames 'negative impact' of US military drills for N. Korea tensions

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
09:05

Biden says nothing of ‘great consequence’ in Pentagon leaks

LBCI
World
08:59

Oil stable as market weighs tight supply against US recession risk

LBCI
World
08:54

Fake bomb causes evacuation of Dutch parliament building

LBCI
World
08:53

US weekly jobless claims increase as labor market slows

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
07:17

Warner Bros. Discovery promises Max will be a more personalized, technically improved streaming service

LBCI
World
07:38

Mary Quant, designer who epitomized Swinging 60s, dies at 93

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-04-05

Airport customs thwart attempt to smuggle liquid cocaine with female passenger coming from Ghana

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:08

IMF officials refuse to hear empty promises from Lebanon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
14:46

Judge Aoun to lift Salameh's travel ban on Thursday ahead of Paris hearing

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
11:21

No light at the end of the tunnel: The complexities of implementing Lebanon's emergency electricity plan

LBCI
Middle East
16:56

Saudi Arabia, Syria discuss political solution to Syrian Crisis during FM's visit

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:08

IMF officials refuse to hear empty promises from Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:38

Blame games and absent ministers: Chaos in joint committees session on municipal elections funding

LBCI
Variety
11:02

In the middle of April, some Lebanese regions are covered in snow

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:46

Organized theft of high-tension towers causes power outage in Bekaa, Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:26

Where interests meet: Lebanese leaders find common ground in joint committees and municipal elections

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app