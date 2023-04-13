News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
18
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
Metn
19
o
Keserwan
18
o
North
22
o
South
17
o
Bekaa
11
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Aswad
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
18
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
Metn
19
o
Keserwan
18
o
North
22
o
South
17
o
Bekaa
11
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Canada, South Korea eye intelligence-sharing pact - government source
World
2023-04-13 | 05:23
High views
Share
Share
1
min
Canada, South Korea eye intelligence-sharing pact - government source
Canada and South Korea plan to launch talks on an information security agreement to facilitate intelligence-sharing and promote security ties, a Canadian government source said on Thursday.
Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly will make the announcement during an official trip to Seoul this week, said the source, who requested anonymity on the grounds they were not authorized to speak publicly about the plan.
The proposed agreement would allow for intelligence-sharing and greater levels of defense cooperation and enable Canadian firms to bet on some procurement contracts.
"In light of the present challenges to global security and to the rules-based international order, this cooperation is all the more important," said the source.
Canada made a similar announcement about an information-sharing deal with Japan last October. Joly will travel to Tokyo after South Korea.
Last November, the Canadian government launched an Indo-Pacific strategy, outlining spending of C$2.3 billion ($1.7 billion) to boost military and cyber security in the region.
Ottawa said earlier this month it would deploy a military aircraft to Japan to support implementation of United Nations Security Council sanctions against North Korea.
($1 = 1.3440 Canadian dollars)
Reuters
World
Canada
South Korea
Intelligence
Sharing
Pact
Government
Next
China blames 'negative impact' of US military drills for N. Korea tensions
Bank of England fines former TSB executive over 2018 IT failure
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World
08:41
Dutch government promises support to Shell to cut CO2 emissions
World
08:41
Dutch government promises support to Shell to cut CO2 emissions
0
Variety
07:08
S.Korea's top court tells Google to disclose user information sharing
Variety
07:08
S.Korea's top court tells Google to disclose user information sharing
0
World
06:31
Norway expels 15 Russian "intelligence officers" operating as diplomats
World
06:31
Norway expels 15 Russian "intelligence officers" operating as diplomats
0
World
05:25
China blames 'negative impact' of US military drills for N. Korea tensions
World
05:25
China blames 'negative impact' of US military drills for N. Korea tensions
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World
09:05
Biden says nothing of ‘great consequence’ in Pentagon leaks
World
09:05
Biden says nothing of ‘great consequence’ in Pentagon leaks
0
World
08:59
Oil stable as market weighs tight supply against US recession risk
World
08:59
Oil stable as market weighs tight supply against US recession risk
0
World
08:54
Fake bomb causes evacuation of Dutch parliament building
World
08:54
Fake bomb causes evacuation of Dutch parliament building
0
World
08:53
US weekly jobless claims increase as labor market slows
World
08:53
US weekly jobless claims increase as labor market slows
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
07:17
Warner Bros. Discovery promises Max will be a more personalized, technically improved streaming service
Variety
07:17
Warner Bros. Discovery promises Max will be a more personalized, technically improved streaming service
0
World
07:38
Mary Quant, designer who epitomized Swinging 60s, dies at 93
World
07:38
Mary Quant, designer who epitomized Swinging 60s, dies at 93
0
Lebanon News
2023-04-05
Airport customs thwart attempt to smuggle liquid cocaine with female passenger coming from Ghana
Lebanon News
2023-04-05
Airport customs thwart attempt to smuggle liquid cocaine with female passenger coming from Ghana
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:08
IMF officials refuse to hear empty promises from Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
10:08
IMF officials refuse to hear empty promises from Lebanon
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon Economy
14:46
Judge Aoun to lift Salameh's travel ban on Thursday ahead of Paris hearing
Lebanon Economy
14:46
Judge Aoun to lift Salameh's travel ban on Thursday ahead of Paris hearing
2
Lebanon Economy
11:21
No light at the end of the tunnel: The complexities of implementing Lebanon's emergency electricity plan
Lebanon Economy
11:21
No light at the end of the tunnel: The complexities of implementing Lebanon's emergency electricity plan
3
Middle East
16:56
Saudi Arabia, Syria discuss political solution to Syrian Crisis during FM's visit
Middle East
16:56
Saudi Arabia, Syria discuss political solution to Syrian Crisis during FM's visit
4
News Bulletin Reports
10:08
IMF officials refuse to hear empty promises from Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
10:08
IMF officials refuse to hear empty promises from Lebanon
5
News Bulletin Reports
11:38
Blame games and absent ministers: Chaos in joint committees session on municipal elections funding
News Bulletin Reports
11:38
Blame games and absent ministers: Chaos in joint committees session on municipal elections funding
6
Variety
11:02
In the middle of April, some Lebanese regions are covered in snow
Variety
11:02
In the middle of April, some Lebanese regions are covered in snow
7
News Bulletin Reports
11:46
Organized theft of high-tension towers causes power outage in Bekaa, Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
11:46
Organized theft of high-tension towers causes power outage in Bekaa, Lebanon
8
News Bulletin Reports
12:26
Where interests meet: Lebanese leaders find common ground in joint committees and municipal elections
News Bulletin Reports
12:26
Where interests meet: Lebanese leaders find common ground in joint committees and municipal elections
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store