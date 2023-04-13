Ukraine's Naftogaz says Russia told to pay $5 bln in arbitration case

2023-04-13 | 05:33
0min
Ukraine's Naftogaz says Russia told to pay $5 bln in arbitration case

Ukraine's state-owned gas company Naftogaz on Thursday said Russia has been ordered by an arbitration court in The Hague to pay $5 billion in compensation for unlawfully expropriating its assets in annexed Crimea in 2014.

Russia, which launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, seized the peninsula of Crimea from Ukraine in 2014.

In a statement, Naftogaz described a ruling on Wednesday by The Hague's Arbitration Tribunal at the Permanent Court of Arbitration as a "key victory on the energy front".

"Despite Russia's attempts to obstruct justice, the Arbitration Tribunal ordered Russia to compensate Naftogaz for losses of $5 billion," it said.

Naftogaz said that the arbitration award was made after hearings to determine the amount of compensation, which ended in March 2022.
 
 

