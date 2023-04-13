Biden and UK's Sunak did not discuss intel leaks, White House says

2023-04-13 | 06:17
Biden and UK&#39;s Sunak did not discuss intel leaks, White House says
Biden and UK's Sunak did not discuss intel leaks, White House says

US President Joe Biden did not discuss the leak of intelligence documents with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak when the two men met in Northern Ireland this week, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Thursday.

"It did not come up, the leaked documents, in that conversation," she told reporters in Dublin where Biden is in the middle of a three-day Irish tour.

 
 

