Trump arrives in Manhattan for NY attorney general's deposition

World
2023-04-13 | 06:24
High views
Trump arrives in Manhattan for NY attorney general&#39;s deposition
2min
Trump arrives in Manhattan for NY attorney general's deposition

Former US president Donald Trump has arrived in Manhattan for a deposition before New York's attorney general Letitia James, he said on Thursday in a post on his social media platform, Truth Social.

James filed a civil lawsuit in New York state court in Manhattan last September against Trump and his three adult children for fraud, accusing them of misstating the values of real estate properties to obtain favorable loans and tax benefits. Trump also sued James after she filed that case.

In March, Trump requested the court to delay the deadline of the case by six months, adding that extending the deadlines would provide the necessary time to review the "staggering" volume of materials, including millions of pages of documents, and question dozens of witnesses.

"...I will finally be able to show what a great, profitable, and valuable company I built, actually, some of the greatest real estate assets anywhere in the world," Trump said in another Truth Social post on Thursday.

Trump, who is seeking to regain the presidency in 2024, was also indicted by Manhattan district attorney Alvin Bragg's office earlier this month.

He was charged with 34 felony counts of falsifying business records over allegations that he orchestrated payments to two women before the 2016 election to suppress publication of their sexual encounters with him.


Reuters
 

