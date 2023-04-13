China's Didi Global unveils robotaxi concept car called Didi Neuron

2023-04-13
China's Didi Global unveils robotaxi concept car called Didi Neuron
China's Didi Global unveils robotaxi concept car called Didi Neuron

Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi Global showed off a robotaxi concept car it called "Didi Neuron" during a company event broadcast online on Thursday, which has robotic arms that can help passengers pick up bottles of water or carry their luggage.

The blue and white vehicle was unveiled by Didi Autonomous Driving COO Meng Xing.

Reuters 
 

