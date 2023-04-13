Former Italian Prime Minister Berlusconi is continuing to show an improvement in his health but he remains in intensive care, the Milan hospital treating him for leukemia and a lung infection said on Thursday.



The 86-year-old billionaire media tycoon was rushed to Milan's San Raffaele hospital on Wednesday last week, triggering speculation that his life might be in danger and drawing a stream of family and friends to his bedside.



However, since then his doctors have said his condition has stabilized.



"The last 72 hours have seen a constant improvement" in Berlusconi's breathing and the functioning of his kidneys, the latest bulletin said on Thursday, adding that he would continue to be treated in the intensive care unit.



