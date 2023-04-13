Volkswagen's Cariad sets up China software venture with ThunderSoft

World
2023-04-13 | 07:20
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Volkswagen&#39;s Cariad sets up China software venture with ThunderSoft
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Volkswagen's Cariad sets up China software venture with ThunderSoft

Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) said on Thursday its software unit Cariad is setting up a joint venture with Chinese technology group ThunderSoft to develop China-specific features for the German automaker's 'infotainment' systems and car cockpits.

Carmakers are racing to source necessary expertise to offer cutting-edge software in their vehicles, particularly in China where consumers expect more sophisticated technology.

"The needs and requirements of the Chinese customers are in the center of our strategic efforts," said Ralf Brandstaetter, chairman and chief executive of Volkswagen Group China.

Cariad will be the minority investor with a 49% stake, unlike its majority position in its other joint venture in China with Horizon Robotics to develop a single chip for autonomous driving technology, in which it holds 60%.

A spokesperson for Cariad said it is investing 11 million euros ($12 million), or 80 million renminbi, in the new venture and will co-own all intellectual property from software developed together with ThunderSoft.

While some carmakers are striking partnerships with software providers, others are hesitant about losing sovereignty over the relationship to customers and sharing access to valuable data on consumer behavior generated by software in cars.

Cariad is developing its own infotainment software stack which is being launched in Porsche and Audi models and will then be rolled out across the Volkswagen Group, including in China.

The functions developed through its new joint venture will be added on top of that to meet the higher demands of Chinese customers for software and digital features in the car cockpit, entertainment systems, and connectivity to other devices.

Headquartered in Beijing and founded in 2008, ThunderSoft has JVs with Qualcomm, Arm and Intel, according to its website.

Reuters 
 

World

Volkswagen

Cariad

Chinese

China

Software

ThunderSoft

LBCI Next
Mary Quant, designer who epitomized Swinging 60s, dies at 93
French unions rally supporters to the streets ahead of pension ruling
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-04-10

Mongolia grass fires threaten border with China - Chinese state media

LBCI
World
2023-03-28

'We are all Chinese', former Taiwan president says while visiting China

LBCI
World
08:09

China to ban vessels from area near Taiwan over rocket debris

LBCI
Variety
08:04

Otterize raises $11.5M to help developers securely connect software services

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
09:05

Biden says nothing of ‘great consequence’ in Pentagon leaks

LBCI
World
08:59

Oil stable as market weighs tight supply against US recession risk

LBCI
World
08:54

Fake bomb causes evacuation of Dutch parliament building

LBCI
World
08:53

US weekly jobless claims increase as labor market slows

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-01-17

Apple unveils M2 Pro and M2 Max chips, featuring new Neural Engine and more

LBCI
Variety
2023-01-16

EBU, Warner Bros Discovery awarded media rights in Europe to 2032

LBCI
Middle East
2023-04-10

Aramco to supply full volumes to Asia despite OPEC+ oil cuts – sources

LBCI
Middle East
2023-03-02

Ramadan 2023 to begin on Thursday, March 23: Office of late Sayyed Fadlallah

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
14:46

Judge Aoun to lift Salameh's travel ban on Thursday ahead of Paris hearing

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
11:21

No light at the end of the tunnel: The complexities of implementing Lebanon's emergency electricity plan

LBCI
Middle East
16:56

Saudi Arabia, Syria discuss political solution to Syrian Crisis during FM's visit

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:08

IMF officials refuse to hear empty promises from Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:38

Blame games and absent ministers: Chaos in joint committees session on municipal elections funding

LBCI
Variety
11:02

In the middle of April, some Lebanese regions are covered in snow

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:46

Organized theft of high-tension towers causes power outage in Bekaa, Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:26

Where interests meet: Lebanese leaders find common ground in joint committees and municipal elections

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app