Mary Quant, designer who epitomized Swinging 60s, dies at 93

World
2023-04-13 | 07:38
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Mary Quant, designer who epitomized Swinging 60s, dies at 93
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Mary Quant, designer who epitomized Swinging 60s, dies at 93

Mary Quant, the designer whose fashions epitomized the Swinging 60s, has died at the age of 93. 

Quant’s family said she died “peacefully at home” in Surrey, southern England, on Thursday. 

The family called her “one of the most internationally recognized fashion designers of the 20th Century and an outstanding innovator of the Swinging Sixties.” 

Quant helped popularize the miniskirt — some credit her with inventing it — and the innovative tights that went along with it, creating dresses and accessories that were an integral part of the look. She created mix-and-match, simple garments that had an element of whimsy. Some compared her impact on the fashion world to the Beatles’ impact on pop music. 

AP
 

World

Variety

Mary Quant

Designer

Fashion

Sixties

LBCI Next
China to ban vessels from area near Taiwan over rocket debris
Volkswagen's Cariad sets up China software venture with ThunderSoft
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-02-03

Fashion designer Paco Rabanne dead at 88

LBCI
World
2023-03-30

Fashion retailer H&M posts surprise Q1 profit as cost-cutting bears fruit

LBCI
Variety
2023-03-13

Lebanese designers bewilder the Oscars

LBCI
Variety
2023-03-02

Georges Hobeika's latest collection stuns Paris Fashion Week

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
09:05

Biden says nothing of ‘great consequence’ in Pentagon leaks

LBCI
World
08:59

Oil stable as market weighs tight supply against US recession risk

LBCI
World
08:54

Fake bomb causes evacuation of Dutch parliament building

LBCI
World
08:53

US weekly jobless claims increase as labor market slows

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-01-17

Apple unveils M2 Pro and M2 Max chips, featuring new Neural Engine and more

LBCI
Variety
2023-01-16

EBU, Warner Bros Discovery awarded media rights in Europe to 2032

LBCI
Middle East
2023-04-10

Aramco to supply full volumes to Asia despite OPEC+ oil cuts – sources

LBCI
Middle East
2023-03-02

Ramadan 2023 to begin on Thursday, March 23: Office of late Sayyed Fadlallah

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
14:46

Judge Aoun to lift Salameh's travel ban on Thursday ahead of Paris hearing

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
11:21

No light at the end of the tunnel: The complexities of implementing Lebanon's emergency electricity plan

LBCI
Middle East
16:56

Saudi Arabia, Syria discuss political solution to Syrian Crisis during FM's visit

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:08

IMF officials refuse to hear empty promises from Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:38

Blame games and absent ministers: Chaos in joint committees session on municipal elections funding

LBCI
Variety
11:02

In the middle of April, some Lebanese regions are covered in snow

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:46

Organized theft of high-tension towers causes power outage in Bekaa, Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:26

Where interests meet: Lebanese leaders find common ground in joint committees and municipal elections

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app