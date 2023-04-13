News
Poland asks Germany to approve export of old fighter jets to Ukraine: Berlin
World
2023-04-13 | 08:45
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Poland asks Germany to approve export of old fighter jets to Ukraine: Berlin
Poland has requested the German government's approval to export old German MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine, a spokesperson for the defense ministry in Berlin said on Thursday.
Germany will take a decision as soon as Thursday, the DPA news agency quoted the Defense Minister Boris Pistorius as saying.
The defense ministry in Warsaw did not immediately comment.
Germany inherited 24 MiG-29 jets from the East German GDR during reunification in 1990. At the time, the aircraft were seen as among the most advanced fighter jets in the world.
In 2004, Berlin passed on 22 of the aircraft to Poland. Of the remaining two jets, one was destroyed in a crash and one is on show at a museum.
Reuters
World
Poland
Germany
Approve
Export
Old
Fighter
Jets
Ukraine
Berlin
Google Play
App Store